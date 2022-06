Carrie Underwood may be used to performing in front of thousands of people, but if it was up to her, she'd spend all of her time at home with her family. The country singer, whose ninth album Denim & Rhinestones came out on Friday, opened up in a new interview about her introverted tendencies, and explained how her more outgoing husband Mike Fisher keeps her balanced.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO