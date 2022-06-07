ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmWZe_0g32UE3Q00
The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12.Image via Jefferson Health - Abington at Facebook.

A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.

The healthcare provider’s 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12 at the June Fete Fairgrounds, 2990 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley.

Among the numerous reasons to attend is a steady stream of entertainment (including evening fireworks), food and games, and the titular event, the horse show.

If shopping, viewing, and eating aren’t enough, the fundraiser also provides thrill rides for riders of all ages and stomach strengths; these are separately ticketed, apart from the $5 admission fee for attendees over six years old. As a convenience, an ATM will be onsite.

Proceeds benefit the Image Recovery Center at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Asplundh Cancer Pavilion in Willow Grove. Its caring medical professionals not only treat cancer, they work to preserve and restore patients’ appearances before, during, and after procedures.

Patients there receive a host of services onsite, including oncology massage therapies, post-mastectomy prosthesis customizations, and wig fittings.

More on this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show is online.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Exton Senior Living Team Members Bring 118 Years of Experience

The Exton Senior Living includes 10 team members with a combined 118 years of experience at the senior community, with starting dates as far back as 2002. Among those are, top row, from left, Manuel Huertas, a hospitality executive associate who has been part of the team for 20 years, Irene Karpeh, a hospitality associate, Precelia Jallah, certified medication aide; and bottom row, from left, Millie Cedeno, certified medication aide, Mohamed Kargbo, resident assistant, and Kevin Cooper, cook. (Submitted Image)
EXTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Grove, PA
City
Huntingdon Valley, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Threat Of Rabies

Twenty-Two Pennsylvania counties have reported an increase in rabies virus cases. Monroe County and several surrounding counties have seen reported cases of rabies. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) contagion map, the infected animal in Monroe County is foxes.
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County announces Juneteenth events

NORRISTOWN — Area residents and visitors alike can take part in a full slate of Juneteenth events in Montgomery County. Montgomery County will hold an inaugural flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 17 at the Montgomery County Courthouse at the intersection of Airy and Swede streets in downtown Norristown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Forever Changes: Phoenixville record store transcends generations

“Nothing better and more personal than taking the record out of the sleeve, putting it on the turntable, turning it on, and putting the needle on,” said Shawn Cephas, owner of Forever Changes record store in Phoenixville, Pa. Forever Changes is a Mom and Pop record store located in...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Dog And Pony Show#Horse Pony Show#Atm#The Image Recovery Center
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Family Compound in Chester Springs the Archetype of Chester County Charm

A unique family compound with a total of seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Chester Springs. This beautiful, 2.3-acre property encapsulates all the charm of Chester County. In addition to the meticulously restored 1827 stone farmhouse, the property is also home to a guest cottage, converted carriage house, a full barn, and an in-ground pool.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

A portion of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting to be closed for 30 days

Whitemarsh Township has announced that PECO will be closing a section of Butler Pike for 30 days beginning this Monday, June 13th. The work is occurring between 5160 and 5168 Butler Pike, which is the area near the Lulu Shriners’ facility. Due to safety concerns, this section of the road will be blocked off completely with concrete barriers. Detours will be marked.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFMZ-TV Online

Flag Day celebration at Reading Pagoda canceled

READING, Pa. - A Flag Day celebration in Reading has been canceled due to weather. The Flag Day Celebration at the Reading Pagoda, originally scheduled for Sunday has been canceled for the safety of visitors and volunteers. For updates on future events at Reading Pagoda, click here.
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Owner Frances Foti of Ardmore’s County Line Pharmacy, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
ARDMORE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Dino & Dragon Stroll Coming To Oaks Expo Center June 11 & 12

A Jurassic walk-thru experience among life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons with an initiative to help stomp out hunger on June 11-12 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is returning to Philadelphia. This is the only North American...
OAKS, PA
phillyvoice.com

Penn to build massive life sciences complex at Pennovation Works campus

The University of Pennsylvania has selected a developer for a life sciences facility that will join the Ivy League school's Pennovation Works incubator along the Lower Schuylkill. Longfellow Real Estate Partners, the nation's largest private developer of life sciences buildings, will lead the construction of three new buildings covering 455,000...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Of Medicines And Miracles’: Documentary Highlighting Cancer Cure Developed In Philadelphia To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cancer cure developed in Philadelphia will be featured in a documentary premiering this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. It will feature medical teams at Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, along with a young patient who was the first in the world to test the treatment. This is a group of superstars, they’ve paved the way to save thousands of other patients and it all started with a 5-year-old little girl named Emily. The team at Penn Medicine celebrated the FDA approval of a therapy they created to treat Leukemia. It’s going to be featured in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Several farmers markets operating this summer in West Philly

The Food Trust, the non-profit organization providing access to healthy and delicious food for local communities, is holding several farmers markets in various West Philadelphia neighborhoods. Some of the markets, like Clark Park Farmers Market, operate year-round, while others are open for the spring-summer season. Here is the updated list...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy