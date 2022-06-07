ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brice Samba stuns Nottingham Forest by telling them 'he WON'T be signing a new contract' with Premier League newcomers - because play-off semi-final hero 'intends to leave the club this summer'

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Brice Samba has stunned Nottingham Forest by refusing to sign a new contract with the Premier League new boys.

The Congo-born goalkeeper was instrumental as Steve Cooper's side were promoted via the Championship play-offs, and dramatically saved three penalties in the semi-final shoot-out against Sheffield United.

But according to The Athletic, Forest cult hero Samba has stunned the club by telling them he wants to leave this summer as he feels undervalued and underappreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9cYS_0g32U3Qg00
Brice Samba has stunned Nottingham Forest by telling them he won't be signing a new deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKpeo_0g32U3Qg00
The Congo-born goalkeeper was instrumental as Forest were promoted to the Premier League

The 28-year-old signed a four-year deal when he moved from French side Cannes in 2019, and is about to enter the last 12 months of his current contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6ab5_0g32U3Qg00
Steve Cooper (pictured) reportedly has an 'excellent' relationship with the stopper and the club are said to be firmly committed to keeping him one way or another

Forest recently approached the stopper, whose two children were born in Nottingham, to offer him fresh terms.

But Samba, who made 45 appearances in all competitions last season, felt the offer was unacceptable and is said to be disappointed he was not offered a new deal sooner.

His motivation in rejecting the deal is believed to be related to feeling undervalued in relation to his importance to the team and performances, rather than necessarily being just about money.

Samba would have been a crucial part of the club's attempts to battle relegation next season, and unless they can persuade him to stay, Forest will have to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

However, manager Cooper reportedly has an 'excellent' relationship with the 'keeper and the club are said to be firmly committed to keeping him one way or another.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Football bosses urged to introduce temporary concussion substitutes as campaigners including Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton sign open letter ahead of IFAB AGM in Doha

An open letter calling for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions has been written to the International Football Association Board as key figures insisted the current protocols were not working. Members of IFAB will meet in Doha on Monday for its 136th annual general meeting and concussion substitutes will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Senegal national coach Aliou Cisse claims Sadio Mane 'will feel best at Bayern Munich' amid transfer interest from German champions - and warns the wantaway Liverpool star to 'settle his contract problems' before the start of the season

Senegal national team coach Aliou Cisse has suggested that Sadio Mane 'will feel best at Bayern Munich' ahead of his proposed transfer to Germany. The Bundesliga champions have already had two bids rejected for the Liverpool winger, who has been pushing for away from Anfield after spending six seasons at the club.
GERMANY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brice Samba
Daily Mail

Drama at mega-money LIV Golf Tour event as a fan is left sprawled on the ground after being struck by an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein... before the coverage shows the smiling man back on his feet to accept souvenir!

American Peter Uihlein accidentally struck a fan with a wayward tee shot in the third round of the first event of the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Uihlein's drive hit the unsuspecting punter on the side of the fairway on the course at Centurion Club in St Albans. Video footage from...
GOLF
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Charl Schwartzel admitted he has never looked at where his prize money is from, but maybe should start after 'earning' £4m in a tawdry, sordid circus that has sparked a golf civil war

When it was all done, after three uneventful rounds and a few more unconvincing interviews, they brought out the entertainment. On the big stage, there was a performance by Jessie J, a singer famous to many for one particular lyric: 'It's not about the money, money, money.'. With a half...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Ollie Pope hails Joe Root as 'England's greatest ever' after the pair combined to both score centuries and close the gap on New Zealand at Trent Bridge

Ollie Pope hailed Joe Root as England's 'greatest ever' as both men scored centuries on a run-filled third day of the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand. Pope hit a career-best 145, while Root finished unbeaten on 163 – his 10th Test hundred since the start of last year – as England closed on 473 for five, just 80 behind the tourists.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#The Premier League#Sheffield United#Championship#Athletic#French
Daily Mail

Andy Murray suffers an injury scare in his loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open as the former British No 1 faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon

Just when Andy Murray appeared to be coming to the boil ahead of Wimbledon came a reminder about the fragility of his 35 year-old frame. Moving with a sprightliness of old, beating top ten players on grass, reunited with Ivan Lendl, he has been showing that few know more about playing on grass than he does.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Juventus are closing in on re-signing free agent Paul Pogba just weeks after the midfielder left Man United... with meetings with his representative Rafaela Pimenta set to take place this week

Juventus are increasingly confident of reaching agreement with free agent Paul Pogba. Pogba, who left Manchester United at the end of last season following a six-year spell back at his boyhood club, is close to linking back up with former manager Massimiliano Allegri and progress on the deal is expected to move quickly.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'How much control will we have over the players? None': Gareth Southgate says England's World Cup preparations will be hit by the mid-season start, and admits concern over the 'element of the unknown'

Gareth Southgate admits England's World Cup preparations will be affected by the tournament kicking off mid-season. There is just an eight day turnaround between the final Premier League game on November 13 and England's opening group game in Qatar against Iran on November 22. Southgate has spoken at length about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: This game has been crying out for quality spin... and the drinks break proves dangerous again with Alex Lees and Ollie Pope both losing their wickets shortly after

England fared much better on day three of the second Test against New Zealand and they are now just just 80 runs behind the Black Caps' first-innings total of 553 with five wickets remaining. Joe Root and Ollie Pope both dominated at Trent Bridge as they hit hundreds as England...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

West Ham's promising young full back Ben Johnson will take over cleaning responsibilities from departed club legend Mark Noble as he admits it will be an 'honour' to clean dressing room

Ben Johnson has revealed he will play sweeper at West Ham next season - by taking over cleaning responsibilities from Mark Noble. Noble had been taking it upon himself to clear the team's dressing room after away matches as a sign of respect for their hosts. And Johnson, who, like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

NATIONS LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Man City striker Erling Haaland nets twice to continue his rich vein of form as Norway defeat Sweden 3-2 to move four points clear at the top of their group

New Manchester City forward Erling Haaland continued his fine form for Norway as he netted twice to help his country defeat Sweden 3-2. Aged just 21, he £51million man took his international tally to 20 goals in 21 games at international level with a brilliant brace in Oslo. After...
FIFA
Daily Mail

US businessman Chris Kirchner has FAILED to meet the deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County, leaving Wayne Rooney's side stuck in limbo after Championship relegation

US businessman Chris Kirchner has failed to meet a deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County. Derby have been in administration for nine months and the American entrepreneur was appointed as preferred bidder in April. Kirchner was given conditional approval to buy the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Everton want more than £50m for Tottenham target Richarlison with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also tracking the Brazil international

Everton want in-excess of £50million if they are to sell Tottenham target Richarlison this summer. As Sportsmail revealed last month the Brazil international is open to leaving Goodison Park this summer, with Spurs among the teams interested in the forward. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire 'is set to discuss his position as Manchester United captain with new boss Erik ten Hag' after his leadership came under heavy scrutiny amid a dismal 2021-22 season

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set to hold talks with new manager Erik ten Hag over the future of his role as captain of the club. Maguire has struggled for form since his £80million move from Leicester in 2019, drawing criticism from fans of both club and country along the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I know nothing is going to change': Kevin De Bruyne accepts defeat in the battle to protect players as he believes football will continue to ignore welfare... ahead of another marathon season for Man City and Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne fears football’s rules will continue to ignore the welfare of players, as he prepares for another marathon season for club and country. The Manchester City star’s appearance in Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Wales was his 52nd of the 2021-22 campaign, and he could play about 80 next term if City perform well at home and abroad, and Belgium go close in the World Cup.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

World XI win Soccer Aid for a FOURTH time in a row as Lee Mack scores the winning penalty in a shootout after a 2-2 draw with England at the London Stadium... as football legends and celebs unite for charity

The great and the good of the celebrity and football worlds descended on the London Stadium on Sunday night for the latest instalment of Soccer Aid in support of UNICEF. The Rest of the World drew 2-2 with England inside the 90 minutes before defeating them 4-1 on penalties. Some things, such as the Three Lions capabilities from the spot, do not change. Lee Mack achieved ultimate redemption when he slotted the winning penalty for the Rest of the World.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We're working on several options... the transfer market is not easy': Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic remains coy over their attempts to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool, after two bids were rejected

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has remained coy over their bid to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, insisting they are 'working on several options'. The Bundesliga champions are around £8.5million short of the Reds' £42.5m valuation of the star attacker, with talks between both parties continuing. As...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

402K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy