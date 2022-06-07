ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Mourinho 'wants to STAY with Roma' and continue his project rather than jump ship to PSG, as Italian club 'prepare to back manager' in the transfer market this summer

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Jose Mourinho 'will resist the temptation to jump ship at Roma' and take the helm at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Portuguese manager, who capped off the season by leading the Italian side to a Europa Conference League triumph, is in the frame to replace the beleaguered Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG are expected to part company with the Argentine in the coming days but appear set to be disappointed by Mourinho's commitment to Roma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JefeQ_0g32TjG200
Jose Mourinho, pictured after Roma's Europa Conference League win, is set to stay at Roma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075Oz3_0g32TjG200
Mauricio Pochettino is heading for the exit door at PSG and is expected to leave this summer 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: 'José Mourinho wants to continue his project with AS Roma despite PSG links.

'He’s focused on AS Roma, so José’s not planning to change as of today. AS Roma are also prepared to back Mourinho on the transfer strategies, after signing Svilar and Matić.'

PSG chiefs want to appoint a new boss who they believe will give them the best opportunity of finally winning the Champions League - a competition Mourinho has a rich history with having won it with both Porto and Inter Milan.

Zinedine Zidane remains the preferred choice for PSG and perhaps Mourinho knows he would not be a shoo-in for the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQ42a_0g32TjG200
Mourinho has been relishing life in Italy and brought Roma their first trophy for 14 years

But the French legend is currently out of work but has been widely tipped to succeed Didier Deschamps in charge of the national team after the Qatar World Cup, meaning PSG are keeping their options open.

Pochettino remains under contract in Paris until the end of next season and despite winning Ligue 1, there is an acceptance that the side have not progressed as expected under him.

Mourinho has been welcomed with open arms by adoring Roma fans, who are in thrall to the 59-year-old after he delivered the club's first trophy for 14 years by beating Feyenoord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoxZc_0g32TjG200
The veteran boss is to be backed by Roma in the transfer market this summer

He seems to have found his mojo again after being sacked by both Manchester United and Tottenham.

The serial winner recently spoke in Lisbon at a press conference on High Performance Football Coaching, admitting he has mellowed recently.

He said: 'I became much less ego-centric, becoming a person who lives much more for others than for myself.

'(The Conference League final) made me feel like, maybe, I never felt. It was our Champions League'

