PFF releases Early Top-5 quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft

By Sam Gillenwater about 5 hours
 5 days ago
Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

Quarterback consistently becomes the most talked about position group when it comes time to talk NFL Draft. After last year’s class produced just one first-round pick in Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, the 2023 class is set to be a much bigger and better group of prospects. Pro Football Focus recently released their ‘Early Top-Five 2023 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings’ from Michael Renner.

Some of his honorable mentions included Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec, BYU’s Jaren Hall, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary, and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

5. Anthony Richardson | Florida

Although he split time with Emory Jones last season, Anthony Richardson had some electric moments in Gainesville. The sophomore is as pure an athlete as you can get at the position. That athleticism is what cracked him into Renner’s Top-5.

“Ultimately, Richardson’s all-around physical skill set trumps (the honorable mentions),” said Renner. “He stands out physically at the collegiate level in the way top recruits do at the high school level. He’s unfairly gifted physically with not only his arms but also his legs.”

With that said, Richardson has more to show as a prototypical quarterback. Over the course of seven games last season, he threw just 64 balls. If he were to declare after next season, he would have to show more proficiency in dropback situations.

4. Will Levis | Kentucky

After two seasons at Penn State, Will Levis broke out in Lexington with new Rams OC Liam Coen. With a senior season ahead of him to build on it, he could be one of the first quarterbacks off the board next year.

“Levis was one of the biggest risers in college football last season. He went from not even being able to beat out Sean Clifford at Penn State to the second-highest-graded quarterback in the SEC,” he said.

It was quite the leap for Levis, who showed a dual-threat ability with 24 touchdowns in the air and nine on the ground. Although he can run it, Renner wants him to show off his NFL-caliber arm more in the pocket. His desire to run gets him in trouble in the passing game where he had 13 interceptions last year. He sees first-round talent and skillset, but he wants to see more “first-round tape” this season from Levis.

3. Tanner McKee | Stanford

McKee was the highlight of a 3-7 Stanford team last season. While his production wasn’t incredible, Renner sees McKee as one of the best technicians in the class.

“In his first season as a starter last season, he showed a number of high-end NFL traits. No returning quarterback in college football throws with a more consistent base, especially when forced past their first read,” he said. “He also has a live arm and already some of the best ball placement in the class, which is necessary given the surrounding talent he’s working with at Stanford.”

McKee threw for 15 touchdowns last season as he tried to carry his Cardinal team to wins. While the surrounding talent wasn’t there last year, he’ll need to show even more poise with a year of starting now under his belt. He’ll make his way into the first-round as a classic style quarterback if so.

2. C.J. Stroud | Ohio State

Evaluating Stroud requires a fair judgement. There’s no question that he’s an elite talent. He’ll be neck and neck with Bryce Young all next season and, in Renner’s words, he might be the more natural style of QB.

“Stroud ticks far more of the prototype boxes at the quarterback position than Bryce Young,” he said. “He has the size, the compact release and the ability to operate from the pocket that NFL teams are looking for.”

To be fair, though, Stroud was helped by having the best wideout talent in college football last season. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave went Top-12 in last year’s NFL Draft and the Buckeyes still return a top-receiver prospect next year in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

As long as Stroud continues to produce with this new set of receivers, he’ll be right there with Young in the end.

1. Bryce Young | Alabama

Last season’s Heisman winner won’t just be playing to repeat or to get the Crimson Tide back in the title game. He’ll be competing with Stroud all season for the top spot in Kansas City in 2023. In these early offseason projections, Young remains the man to beat at No. 1.

“If there’s one word to describe why Young is QB1 at the moment despite his size being below almost every NFL threshold, it’s this: gamer,” said Renner. “Young does the unteachable little things at the quarterback position better than anyone in this draft class.”

While concerns roll through year after year about size, he saw little concern with Young’s six-foot frame. Instead, he’d rather put stock on the prospect that hung 790 yards and four touchdowns on an all-time Georgia defense.

If Kyler Murray could go No. 1 at 5-10, Young can do it a 6-0. There’s a long way to go, but Young has the inside track to be the first quarterback off the board in 2023.

