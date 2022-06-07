ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Baseball Tournament: Field set for Super Regional round

By Nick Schultz about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Grant Halverson | NCAA Photos via Getty Images.

The first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is in the books. Now, it’s time for Super Regionals.

The Super Regional field is set after the final Regional champions were crowned on Monday. The Regional round started with a double-elimination format as four teams faced off for a chance to move on in the tournament field. It’s now down to 16 teams playing for a chance to play in the College World Series, which runs June 17-26/27 in Omaha.

After the Super Regional round, the College World Series gets underway. That’s when the double-elimination format picks back up to produce two teams which play another best-of-three series for the national championship.

remains in the field for the Super Regional, making its way through the Knoxville Regional and defeating Georgia Tech 9-6 to advance to the Super Regional. The Volunteers will take on Notre Dame, which defeated Texas Tech twice in the Statesboro Regional to punch its second straight ticket to the Super Regional round.

Here’s a look at the full field for the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, which runs June 10-13 at either campus or neutral sites. After that, College World Series tickets will get punched and teams will get ready to head to Omaha.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional matchups

Knoxville Super Regional — No. 1

vs. Notre Dame

Greenville Super Regional — No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas

College Station Super Regional — No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville

Blacksburg Super Regional — No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

Corvallis Super Regional — No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn

Stanford Super Regional — No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn

Chapel Hill Super Regional — No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Hattiesburg Super RegionalOle Miss vs. No. 11 Southern Miss

Tony Vitello reveals thoughts on Drew Gilbert passion, validity of ejection

Things fell apart for no. 1 overall seed in Friday's opening game of the super-regional. Unseeded Notre Dame arrived to Knoxville and knocked Tennessee's teeth in during game one. The Fighting Irish came away with the 8-6 victory while the Vols came home in a 1-0 hole and without one of their star players and one of their coaches. Not a good day for Tony Vitello's crew.
WATCH: Questionable base running tactic by Texas leads to error, scored run

Did Texas baserunner Murphy Stehly get away with an illegal move to help the Longhorns score a run? It sure seems like he may have committed obstruction. In the bottom of the first inning of the second super-regional game between no. 9 Texas and no. 8 East Carolina, Texas got on the board. However, their second run came after a play from cleanup hitter Murphy Stehly that may be against the rules. On a routine ground ball from another Longhorn batter, Stehly took off from second on his way to third, but stopped to dance in the way of the East Carolina third-baseman to distract his throwing process.
Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow signs huge new deal

CLEMSON — Hunter Renfrow was one of the top receivers in the NFL this past season. Now he is being paid like it. The Pro Bowl wideout has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $21 million guaranteed.
LOOK: Elite 4-star WR Micah Hudson at Texas

Temple (Texas) Lake Belton four-star wide receiver Micah Hudson has arrived at Texas for a camp Saturday. On his way to the camp, he paused to take photos with some of the fancy cars outside of one of the Longhorns' athletic facilities. He is the No. 28 overall recruit...
Former Clemson QB has chance to win championship, talks what's next

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant led the Tigers to the ACC championship in 2017. Nearly five years later, Bryant is playing for another title. Bryant and the Zappers will face the Bored Ape Football Club in the Fan Controlled Football championship game Saturday night at 8 p.m. The game, which will be played in Atlanta, will be streamed live on Twitch, NBCLX, Peacock, DAZN and Fubo Sports Network.
Another outlet names Oscar Tshiebwe No. 1 returning player in CBB

Just two days ago, Andy Katz of NCAA March Madness unveiled his top 5 returning players for the upcoming 2022-23 men's college basketball season. To the surprise of very few, Kentucky's reigning unanimous National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, came in ranked No. 1 on the list.
Tony Vitello reveals message to team ahead of elimination game vs Notre Dame

Baseball is on the ropes entering game two of their super-regional matchup with Notre Dame. The Vols fell 8-6 in Friday's game one while an assistant coach and star player were each ejected. So the Vols are behind the eight ball heading into play on Saturday. They're still at home, but UT now needs to win two in a row vs. Notre Dame to escape the weekend and make the College World Series. But coach Tony Vitello isn't panicking about his guys yet.
NOTRE DAME, IN
