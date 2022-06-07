NCAA Baseball Tournament: Field set for Super Regional round

Grant Halverson | NCAA Photos via Getty Images.

The first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is in the books. Now, it’s time for Super Regionals.

The Super Regional field is set after the final Regional champions were crowned on Monday. The Regional round started with a double-elimination format as four teams faced off for a chance to move on in the tournament field. It’s now down to 16 teams playing for a chance to play in the College World Series, which runs June 17-26/27 in Omaha.

After the Super Regional round, the College World Series gets underway. That’s when the double-elimination format picks back up to produce two teams which play another best-of-three series for the national championship.

remains in the field for the Super Regional, making its way through the Knoxville Regional and defeating Georgia Tech 9-6 to advance to the Super Regional. The Volunteers will take on Notre Dame, which defeated Texas Tech twice in the Statesboro Regional to punch its second straight ticket to the Super Regional round.

Here’s a look at the full field for the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, which runs June 10-13 at either campus or neutral sites. After that, College World Series tickets will get punched and teams will get ready to head to Omaha.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional matchups

Knoxville Super Regional — No. 1

vs. Notre Dame

Greenville Super Regional — No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas

College Station Super Regional — No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville

Blacksburg Super Regional — No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

Corvallis Super Regional — No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn

Stanford Super Regional — No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn

Chapel Hill Super Regional — No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Hattiesburg Super Regional — Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Southern Miss