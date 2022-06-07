ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Top Penn State target Zech Owens sets decision date; Lions offer a four-star: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 7 hours
Zech Owens. (Photo: EJ Holland/On3)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 7 include a confirmed decision date for top Class of 2023 offensive line target Zech Owens plus a new offer going out to a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics on Tuesday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with an announcement plan for top-200 senior-to-be Zech Owens.

The McDonogh, Ga., Eagles Landing Christian Academy four-star offensive tackle will make his college choice on July 4. That gives him roughly a month to make up his mind. Owens already took an official visit to Clemson and will be at Penn State for one the weekend of June 24. It’s unclear if he’ll take his three other all-expenses-paid trips. The Lions currently lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. But, the Tigers made a big push last weekend and are considered one of the biggest threats to PSU at the moment.

“Coach (James) Franklin is my guy and I love (Phil) Trautwein,” Owens told On3 after visiting for the Penn State Blue-White game in April.

“It’s a good program. I’m speechless about it… Having 65,000 people there for the spring game was crazy. It was fun. We’re out there laughing and being goofy with the student section.”

In other recruiting news, a new offer is out. Penn State entered the race for four-star Andalusia, Ala., Class of 2024 running back J’Marion Burnette on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound ball carrier already has offers from all over. And, he was one of the biggest risers in the latest 2024 On300 rankings, which were released last month.

Finally, for this section, four-star Selma, Ala., safety DaKaari Nelson has confirmed his official visit plans. Penn State has been expecting to host the talented Class of 2023 prospect this weekend, and he announced that would still be the case on social media. Nelson is the nation’s No. 246 player and No. 21 safety.

Headlines of the day

James Franklin About to Hit $50 Million in Penn State Football Career Earnings: Poorman, Statecollege.com

PSU picks up key transfer portal target, forward Michael Henn: Bauer, BWI

Who’s Penn State’s Next Inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame?: Wogenrich, SI

Three former Penn State players listed on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot: Pickel, BWI

Projecting Madden 23 ratings for Penn State football’s top 3 2022 draft picks: Allen, Daily Collegian

Coveted transfer DE Demeioun Robinson arrives to begin Penn State football career: Bauer, BWI

Drew Hartlaub opens up about giving up NFL dream: McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire

Watch PSU OL commits perform during Whiteout Camp 1-on-1s: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“I meant a lot to me. It’s a school that’s in my state and kind of close to me. Penn State is only three hours away. It’s far enough from home where I can live a new life, but close enough for my parents to see me play. So, it meant a lot to me to get an offer from Penn State, especially from a coach like James Franklin.”

–Class of 2024 receiver Yazeed Haynes to BWI after earning an offer from Penn State on Saturday following the Whiteout camp.

Comments / 0

