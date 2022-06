This summer and fall, elderly residents of Brookside Apartments in Great Barrington, housing authority homes in Lee, and children at the South Egremont School, along with close to 40 individual South County homeowners, will have an abundant harvest of organic vegetables thanks to the efforts of Greenagers’ Front Lawn Food program. Isamaya Hagstrom, the organization’s Food Justice Coordinator, and her team are approaching the completion of their building and planting for this season. They spent this past Wednesday on new raised beds at two locations. “We’ve got 15 that remain to be planted, and three that remain to be built. I hope to be done by June 12,” she said on her way home for the day.

