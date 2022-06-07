ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 DE Charleston Collins reacts to LSU offer, visit to Baton Rouge

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
2024 DL Charleston Collins. (Billy Embody - On3)

2024 Pine Bluff (Ark.) Defensive lineman Charleston Collins is stacking up offers from across the country as he camps.

