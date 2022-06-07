ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Cine gives interesting thoughts on playing safety, love for the position

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
Photo by Robin Alam/Getty Images

Vikings first round pick Lewis Cine got a chance to address media following being drafted by Minnesota. The former Georgia safety was asked about his positional versatility in the secondary, but pushed back on suggestions he could play a lot of different positions.

One reporter wondered if Cine would be able to lineup at outside corner back. To which Cine responded that he considered trying to play corner back in college, but quickly decided to leave those days behind. “I’ve always played safety,” Cine said.

Why does the former Bulldog enjoy playing the safety position? “I can be all-out physical,” said Cine. He likes attacking downhill, being able to see everything in front of him. He also had an interesting comment about his physicality. That while Cine likes to play violent football when he straps the helmet on — as soon as it comes off, he’s ready to relax and recede into his normal, calm state of mind. For him, playing violent football doesn’t mean staying a violent person when the pads come off.

He also went on to explain that while he doesn’t want to change positions, Cine still wants to be a versatile player. “I wanna say I’m a problem solver,” he said, adding that NFL coaches “don’t want a one-trick pony.”

Cine believes his athleticism could be the key to playing versatile football as a safety. “I can run,” Cine claims. “I got the size,” and, “I’m smart.” The kid is a natural football player, and a natural athlete.

Cine gives excitement level on playing with Harrison Smith, Vikings defense

Vikings 2022 first round pick Lewis Cine, out of Georgia, leaves behind perhaps the most talented defense in college football history. But he’ll join an esteemed safety room in Minnesota as a rookie.

The former Bulldog safety is a winner at every level so far in his career. Under the coaching of Deion Sanders, he won a high school state championship. Of course, at Georgia, he became a national champion this past season. The NFL presents a brand new challenge and an even tougher road to glory. However, Cine is used to adapting.

He’ll be learning from one of the best safeties in the NFL as a rookie. Harrison Smith is a 10-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler at the safety position. Cine projects to start as his running mate this fall. The rookie says he’s excited about “the fact that I’m going to be learning from [Harrison].” Cine is ready to start “taking information from him. Learning experiences, tips and pointers. It’s got me excited.”

He also referred to Smith as a “film junkie” who’s also a “very laid back guy.” Looks like the young pup is ready for the old dog to teach him some new tricks in their first season as Minnesota’s safety tandem.

