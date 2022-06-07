ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

2023 LB James Walley, Jr. locks in SMU official visit

By Billy Embody about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsLto_0g32RyK700
SMU DC Scott Symons. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

2023 Missouri City (Tex.) Ridge Point linebacker James Walley Jr. is set to take an official visit to SMU this month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri City, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Missouri City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
State
Missouri State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Tex#American Football
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy