Hiroto Kyoguchi couldn’t wait to follow the lead of Naoya Inoue. Just three days after watching his close friend and pound-for-pound king score an empathic second-round knockout of Nonito Donaire in Saitama, Japan, Kyoguchi hit the road for a statement-making performance of his own. It came in the form of an eighth-round knockout of Mexico’s Esteban Bermudez in a WBA junior flyweight title unification bout. Kyoguchi overcame two point deductions to brutalize Bermudez before initiating a stoppage at 0:28 of round eight in their DAZN-aired main event Friday evening at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO