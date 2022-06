The final spring brush and leaf pickup of the year in the City of Cortland is slated for the week of June 13-17, according to a City of Cortland Public Works Facebook post. As noted by City DPW Superintendent Nic Dovi in the past, brush pickup will fall “loosely” on the same days of the garbage collection every week. He added that DPW’s brush collection “might take a day-and-a-half to do one of the bigger routes instead of in a day.”

