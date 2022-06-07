Rising Stars Homework Club Makes Learning Fun for Wissahickon School District Kids

Image via Homework Club.

A group of local volunteers and educators have started the Rising Stars Homework Club in Wissahickon School District that helps kids stay up-to-date on their work and provide them with a fun activity to do after classes, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.

The group is run out of Ambler by Heather Maltin, a former high school teacher and community advocate, and Patti Fabiani, a 26-year veteran of the school district.

“When I was young, I could have used a program like this,” said Fabiani.

The club was originally founded in 2015 but it was revamped during the pandemic to serve at-risk students who needed some extra help with their school work.

“At the beginning of the year, we had first and second graders that could not do basic skills at all,” said Maltin. “We’re talking about writing basic sight words. We’re talking using scissors.”

The club relies on its many volunteers who can provide children with one-on-one attention.

And while the club is wrapped up until September, it is still working with the Mattie N Dixon Community Cupboard to send kids to summer camp for free.