ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Rising Stars Homework Club Makes Learning Fun for Wissahickon School District Kids

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUuM8_0g32RZS400
Image via Homework Club.

A group of local volunteers and educators have started the Rising Stars Homework Club in Wissahickon School District that helps kids stay up-to-date on their work and provide them with a fun activity to do after classes, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.

The group is run out of Ambler by Heather Maltin, a former high school teacher and community advocate, and Patti Fabiani, a 26-year veteran of the school district.

“When I was young, I could have used a program like this,” said Fabiani.

The club was originally founded in 2015 but it was revamped during the pandemic to serve at-risk students who needed some extra help with their school work.

“At the beginning of the year, we had first and second graders that could not do basic skills at all,” said Maltin. “We’re talking about writing basic sight words. We’re talking using scissors.”

The club relies on its many volunteers who can provide children with one-on-one attention.

And while the club is wrapped up until September, it is still working with the Mattie N Dixon Community Cupboard to send kids to summer camp for free.

Read more about the Rising Stars Homework Club in 6abc.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Society
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Computer Science Professor Honored With Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Kendall Martin has been named the recipient of the 2022 Gladys and Raymond Pearlstine Award for Teaching Excellence. For over two decades, Dr. Kendall Martin has been introducing her students at Montgomery County Community College to a new superpower you won’t find inside the pages of a comic book. The Computer Science professor has helped them discover the full potential of technology that surrounds them and learn to use it ways they never dreamed possible, changing their lives forever.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Invites Applications for Health Care Professions Adjunct Faculty (Part-Time) Position

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Health Care Professions Adjunct Faculty (Part-Time) position. The Health Care Professions Adjunct Faculty (Part-Time) teaches assigned courses in a manner that facilitates student learning and mastery of course material. Part Time faculty are encouraged to participate in course and curriculum development, program...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Dino & Dragon Stroll Coming To Oaks Expo Center June 11 & 12

A Jurassic walk-thru experience among life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons with an initiative to help stomp out hunger on June 11-12 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is returning to Philadelphia. This is the only North American...
OAKS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#High School#Rising Stars#School Work#Homework Club#6abc
MONTCO.Today

Careers: MCCC invites Applications for Nursing Adjunct Faculty Part-Time Position in Blue Bell

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Nursing Adjunct Faculty (Part-Time) position. The Nursing Adjunct Faculty (Part-Time) teaches assigned courses in a manner that facilitates student learning and mastery of course material. Part Time faculty are encouraged to participate in course and curriculum development, program and course assessment, student...
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12.Image via Jefferson Health - Abington at Facebook. A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
MONTCO.Today

Community Health & Dental Care Welcomes New Physical Therapist in Pottstown

Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) welcomes new physical therapy provider, Cesar Avila, DPT to its Pottstown health center location at 351 W. Schuylkill Road in Pottstown. Now accepting new physical therapy patients, Dr. Avila comes to CHDC as an experienced, bilingual, physical therapy provider treating patients of all ages who are seeking medication-free pain relief, including those seeking recovery from a stroke or patients in need of prosthetic training.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

CompanyVoice in Blue Bell Invites Applicants for Insurance Customer Service Representatives

CompanyVoice in Blue Bell invites applications for Insurance Customer Service Representatives, a full-time (40 hours/week) role for a program. Monday through Friday between 8:00 am – 8:00 pm in eight-hour shifts determined at the time of hire. CompanyVoice in Blue Bell invites applications for Insurance Customer Service Representatives, a full-time (40 hours/week) role for a program.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy