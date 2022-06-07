Obituary for Dale Bernard Guillot

James “Buddy” W. Whitaker, 82 years old, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Spring Creek Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Funeral services for Lloyd Aaron Powell will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Simpson First Assembly of God, at 10:00 AM, Burial will follow at Welcome Cemetery under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Simpson First Assembly...
DERIDDER — The DeRidder Fire Department is preparing for its 2022 Fire Safety Camp, set July 12-14. A vacant building (1808 Hwy. 190, Suite E) is being transformed into a colorful and fun camp venue by Rena Toney, the department’s Fire Prevention Officer, who is also an artist with a creative flair.
KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that the Sheriff's Office is alerting area churches to be aware of a suspicious incident that occurred during Wednesday night services at a church in the Evadale area. According to KJAS, Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan stated that church members reported that about midway through the...
Presented by the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority. The legendary country and gospel group, The Oak Ridge Boys, will perform all their hits live at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA at 8 PM on Saturday, October 22. Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in...
TOLEDO BEND -- Two East Texas fishermen say a recent normal night of bow fishing turned into an epic adventure. Craig Peace of Deadwood, Texas, and Jesse Fuller of Center, Texas, were on the north end of Toledo Bend Reservoir when they came across the catch of a lifetime. They spent hours on the water hoping to land one of the monsters and just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.
