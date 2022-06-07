New Amtrak Bus Service from Philadelphia to Pottstown and Beyond Launched on Monday

Image via Amtrak.

Thruway Bus Service, a new Amtrak bus service, that will help connect Montgomery County to trains and busses in Philadelphia launched on Monday, according to a staff report from WFMZ 69 News.

The service includes two daily roundtrips that connect the bus stop on Hanover Street in Pottstown and the BARTA Transportation Center in downtown Reading with 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. From there, riders will be able to access Amtrak’s rail network.

The service is operated by Krapf Coaches under an agreement with Amtrak.

The new service, which has been formed as an authority by Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties, explores the possibility of restoring the rail service that used to run between Reading and Philadelphia until 1981. Additionally, Amtrak has proposed connecting Reading and New York City through Philadelphia by rail.

“This is a great first step to see what the demand is like and how many customers we’re seeing that are utilizing this service, and then I think we can kind of go from there,” said Beth Toll, an Amtrak spokeswoman.