ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target drops 8% as it cuts its profit margin outlook on a plan to slash excess inventory while it leans into shifting customer demands

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485bfM_0g32R3XJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FjI4_0g32R3XJ00
Target is seeing customers buying more food, beauty products and household essentials.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

  • Target shares fell 8% Tuesday after lowering its operating profit margin forecast for the second time in three weeks.
  • The retailer is planning to rid itself of excess inventory in response to developments since the first quarter.
  • Customers have been buying more food, beauty items, and home essentials.

Target shares tumbled Tuesday after the retailer reduced its profit margin outlook for the second time in three weeks, outlining a plan to cut prices to move inventory that's been piling up and focus on categories that are seeing stronger consumer demand.

"Since we reported our first-quarter results, we have continued to monitor external conditions and have determined the necessary actions to remain nimble in the current environment," Brian Cornell, Target's CEO, said in a statement .

Shares fell as much as 7.8% during the regular session to $147.15, the lowest price since September 2020. The stock later pared the loss to 2.6%.

Target said it will take several actions in the second quarter, including making additional markdowns, removing excess inventory, and canceling orders. It's also adding capacity near US ports to hold merchandise in response to supply chain volatility and is working on pricing to address unusually high transportation and fuel costs.

Target now projects its second-quarter operating margin rate will be in a range of around 2%. On May 18, it said it had expected an operating income margin rate in a wide range centered around 5.3%. Target shares plunged following the release of its first-quarter earnings last month that missed expectations, with results hurt by higher freight and transportation costs.

The company said it's planning for "continued strength" in categories like food & beverage, household essentials, and beauty. Meanwhile, it's been seeing a slowdown in sales in the home category since the beginning of the year. Retail customers in the US broadly ramped up purchases of home furnishings and decor during coronavirus lockdowns.

Target said for the back half of  2022, it now expects an operating margin rate in the range of around 6%, a rate that would exceed its average fall season performance in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. It still foresees full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range, and expects to maintain or gain market share this year.

"While these decisions will result in additional costs in the second quarter, we're confident this rapid response will pay off for our business and our shareholders over time, resulting in improved profitability in the second half of the year and beyond," said Cornell.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Operating Profit Margin#Target
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy