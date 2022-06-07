ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘Best for me and my family’ – Dustin Johnson sensationally quits PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Series

By Martin Lipton, Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

DUSTIN JOHNSON announced he has QUIT the PGA tour to go all-in with the Saudi-backed rebel LIV Series.

Johnson and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson are the two star overseas names taking part in the inaugural event at the Centurion Club near St Albans this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083xEO_0g32Qwas00
Former World No1 Dustin Johnson has quit the PGA Tour Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISTb4_0g32Qwas00
Johnson will bag more than $100m for his participation Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9zXz_0g32Qwas00
Johnson will now be unable to play in the Ryder Cup Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7osl_0g32Qwas00
DJ recently married and cites his family as one of the reasons for the switch Credit: INSTAGRAM

And the former US Open and Masters champion was unapologetic about his decision to turn his back on the PGA and the Ryder Cup.

Johnson, who has banked $125m for signing up, said: "I’ve resigned my membership of the PGA. I will play here for now.

"That’s the plan and what the consequences will be, I can’t comment on.

"It was a big decision and something I had to think long and hard about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaY5J_0g32Qwas00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vf5Vt_0g32Qwas00

"Ultimately we decided to come to this.

"I’m exempt for the Majors and am planning to play them unless I hear otherwise.

"The Ryder Cup is something that means a lot to me and I’m proud to say I have represented my country.

"Hopefully I will get a chance to do that again but I don’t make the rules.”

Pressed over whether he had chosen money - each LIV event has a minimum $32m prize fund - over country, Johnson added: "I chose what is best for me and my family.”

Johnson and his wife Paulina recently wed in a lavish Tennessee wedding.

'I'VE RESIGNED MY PGA MEMBERSHIP'

The American was sat alongside Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.

All three were quizzed over their willingness to join the Saudi-backed tour in the wake of the alleged human rights abuses committed by the regime, including the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

McDowell, who said he had not yet quit the PGA tour and that he did not want to become embroiled in a legal spat, admitted: "The Ryder Cup is something I weighed up long and hard before I made my decision.

“It would be a shame to see the boys who are here and have done a huge amount for the Ryder Cup not be invited back."

As for his decision to take the Saudi shilling, the Ulsterman added: "The financial side of the sport has always weighed on me - this is a business.

"This has been incredibly polarising. We all agree the Khashoggi situation was reprehensible. Nobody is going to argue that fact.

"But we’re all golfers, not politicians - and hopefully the game can be a force for good.”

Asked about Mickelson’s participation after Lefty, 51, described the Saudis as "scary m***********s", Johnson added: “Phil is a huge icon in the game of golf.

"I don’t agree with what he said and he has apologized for that but he will bring a lot of eyes and is a great ambassador for the game and I’m glad he’s a part of this."

DJ and wife Paulina live in a lavish Florida mansion which they share with boys River and Tatum.

It has also been reported that Spain's Sergio Garcia has resigned his PGA membership.

And it was revealed on June 6 that golfing great Tiger Woods turned down a $1billion offer to join the new series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQsg5_0g32Qwas00
Johnson is a two-time Major winner Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pL3Kb_0g32Qwas00
His enjoys a lavish lifestyle in Florida with wife Paulina Gretzky Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What does LIV Golf stand for?

THE PGA has long been the world's standard for golf tournaments. Now, there's a new golf league that could stand to rival the Professional Golfers' Association, and it's getting controversial. What does LIV Golf stand for?. LIV Golf isn't an acronym like most people may be expecting. It is the...
GOLF
The US Sun

Rory McIlroy warms up for US Open with first win this year as Justin Rose comes agonisingly close to 59 at Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy gave himself the perfect pre-US Open boost, as he heads to Brookline today on the back of his first PGA Tour victory since last October. McIlroy retained the Canadian Open title he has held since 2019 - the event has been cancelled for the last two years because of Covid - and then took a dig at LIV Series supremo Greg Norman.
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The US Sun

Conor McGregor and Jennifer Lopez partied after Cristiano Ronaldo invited him to her exclusive Las Vegas birthday bash

CONOR MCGREGOR'S conditioning coach has revealed the story behind Cristiano Ronaldo inviting the UFC superstar to Jennifer Lopez's birthday party in Las Vegas. McGregor, fiancee Dee Devlin, trainer Jon Kavanagh, his wife, UFC fighter Dillon Danis and conditioning coach Colin Byrne all attended the event at Caesars Palace back in 2016 before the Irishman's rematch with Nate Diaz.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Saudi#Liv Series#Dustin#The Centurion Club#American
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
486K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy