MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Enough fentanyl to kill about 1.5 million people is now off the streets after a major drug bust. Several agencies worked together to build a case against John Brown from Middletown. The city's police department says the investigation led them to 3 kilograms of fentanyl, a large amount of cash, four vehicles and seven guns. Five of those guns and two of the vehicles were stolen.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO