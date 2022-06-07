ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Trump backers attempted 11 voting breaches — and a mysterious “third party” seized machines

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYZnH_0g32QbIr00

Investigations by Michigan authorities have uncovered 11 attempts to breach voting systems by supporters of former President Donald Trump, including one by an unidentified "third party" that seized vote-counting machines for weeks.

State police documents obtained by Reuters reveal a widening investigation into Trump supporters' efforts to prove his baseless claims of widespread fraud even after a Republican-led legislative committee and numerous audits found no evidence. State police have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and records in at least three towns and one county in the last six weeks as the probe heats up. Authorities have uncovered 11 incidents in which Trump supporters "gained or attempted to gain unauthorized access to voting equipment," according to the report. That brings the nationwide total of breach attempts to at least 17 after Reuters previously identified six others in four other states.

In one case in Roscommon County, a Richfield Township official admitted that he gave two vote-counting machines to an unauthorized and unidentified "third party," who held on to the machines for several weeks early last year.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said in February that unauthorized individuals "gained inappropriate access to tabulation machines and data drives" used in the county. State police found that security seals on one machine suggested it was tampered with. The township was forced to buy new vote tabulators as a result of the breach.

Roscommon County Clerk Michelle Stevenson, a Republican, also admitted earlier this year that she had provided a data storage drive that contained election information "for one or both" of the vote tabulators taken in Richfield Township as well as access to another county vote-counting machine to an unidentified third party. State police raided her office in March.

Another search warrant targeted Missaukee County's Lake Township, where police sought evidence of election-related crimes. Republican state Rep. Daire Rendon, who in 2020 joined a failed federal lawsuit seeking to overturn President Joe Biden's win, has approached numerous clerks in the area to ask them to turn over their voting equipment but denies that she ever "touched a voting machine" or did anything wrong. Trump won the county with 76% of the vote.

Benson asked state Attorney General Dana Nessel to launch a criminal investigation after the state found out about the Roscommon County breach. Law enforcement officials have separately investigated breaches of voting equipment in Emmet County's Cross Village Township and Hillsdale County's Adams Township.

Benson told Reuters that the state is looking into whether the attempts were coordinated.

"If there is coordination, whether it's among those in our state or reaching up to a national level, we can determine that and then we can seek accountability for all involved," she said.

Trump won all of the counties where authorities have identified attempted breaches but his supporters have argued that his margin should have been larger in those districts. Some elected Trump supporters have even launched their own so-called investigations to back the former president's fraud lies.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, a Republican, has joined forces with election conspiracists to pursue his own investigation even though the county's Republican prosecutor urged him to drop the probe due to a lack of evidence. Trump carried the county by a 2-1 margin.

Leaf's office has sent "expansive" public record requests to county and city officials seeking election records, which has been decried in the county as a "waste of time and an affront to our citizens."

A Reuters investigation previously found eight voting breach attempts by Trump supporters, including two in Michigan and six others in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and Colorado. At least five of the incidents are under investigation by federal or local law enforcement and four required officials to decertify or replace voting equipment due to security concerns.

In one case, Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, an election conspiracist and ally of MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, was arrested and booted from her position after investigators alleged that she allowed an unauthorized person to breach the county's voting systems before leaked sensitive data was published online by Trump supporters.

Colorado officials are also investigating Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder after surveillance video captured him trying to copy hard drives containing sensitive data. He later testified that he got instructions from a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist.

Many of the breaches have been linked to Lindell and his team of election conspiracists who have tried and failed for years to prove that voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden. Lindell, a wealthy conspiracy theorist who is now pushing nonsensical claims that he has evidence that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stole the election from Republican primary challenger Kandiss Taylor after beating her by 70 points, has funded numerous efforts to try to prove his baseless allegations. Lindell told Reuters earlier this year that he hired four members of the U.S. Integrity Plan, a pro-Trump group that sent armed members door-to-door to question voters in Colorado, and has spent $30 million on his efforts so far. He also faces billion-dollar lawsuits from voting tech companies Dominion and Smartmatic for pushing his unsubstantiated claims.

"We've got to get rid of the machines!" an undeterred Lindell told Reuters. "We need to melt them down and use them for prison bars and put everyone in prison that was involved with them."

Comments / 895

Pat W
5d ago

Those who facilitated the breach should pay for the replaced equipment. Their illegal act should not fall on the taxpayers. Those involved need to be prosecuted

Reply(77)
408
Tj Wallace
5d ago

Same ole trick scream that someone else is doing exactly what you are doing!!! The only FRAUD happening is Trump

Reply(47)
436
colonel's daughter
5d ago

Every time trump repeats his election lie should be an additional charge of sedition. He is attempting to subtly arrange the next rebellion. He has encouraged others to organize again. He would do nothing to stop it if it were organized. Nothing he needs to be in prison for the rest of his life with no access to computers

Reply(83)
265
Related
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Richfield Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election State#Local Election#Election Fraud#Reuters#Republican#Democrat
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy