Visit by Senator Mike Braun(R-Ind) to the Scott County Jail and Deputy Donut

By Scott Co Sheriff -Jerry Goodin
 5 days ago

(Senator Braun visiting with inmates) (Senator Braun penning a message to the SCSO Staff) (Senator Braun with Deputy Donut, Sheriff Goodin and State FOP Officers Owensby and Deaton) All Photos Courtesy of Scott County Sheriff's Office. Scott County-On 6-3-2022, Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin welcomed United States Senator Mike...

