Visit by Senator Mike Braun(R-Ind) to the Scott County Jail and Deputy Donut
By Scott Co Sheriff -Jerry Goodin
5 days ago
(Senator Braun visiting with inmates) (Senator Braun penning a message to the SCSO Staff) (Senator Braun with Deputy Donut, Sheriff Goodin and State FOP Officers Owensby and Deaton) All Photos Courtesy of Scott County Sheriff's Office. Scott County-On 6-3-2022, Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin welcomed United States Senator Mike...
Scott County-On 6-9-2022, Detective Paul Clute and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Scott County resulting in the arrest of Christopher Michael Caudill, 37 of Austin, Indiana. Illegal items for him to possess and drugs seized at the residence included modified AR-15 military style rifles, AR-15 rifle parts, a homemade silencer used to soften the noise from a fired weapon, approximately 1 ounce of Methamphetamine, and various machining tools used for modifying and/or making guns. During the several month joint investigation, officers were able to obtain Methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a silencer, and a handgun from Christopher Michael Caudill which led to the search and arrest warrants executed late last night. Christopher Michael Caudill was taken into custody by ATF Agents at the scene and transported to the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville where federal prisoners are held. Sheriff Goodin advised the following…“I am extremely pleased with the publics input…this investigation started with one (1) citizen providing a tip to a Scott County Sheriffs’ Deputy. The joint effort between the ATF and the Scott County Sheriffs’ Office resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine and illegal weapons and I want to thank the ATF for partnering with us”. Sheriff Goodin has stressed the importance of cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, whether they are federal, state, or local.
Jefferson County, Indiana (June 10, 2022) – A Jefferson Superior Court jury convicted a local man of Level 6 felony theft in connection with a case involving a local farmer. Prosecutor David Sutter said Harve Hensley, 43, was found guilty at the conclusion of the jury trial Tuesday. “I...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company is charged with theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a customer for services he didn't provide. According to court documents, a Floyd County customer wanted Clark County-based RPM Pools, owned by Cameron Reas, to install a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities in Daviess County are searching for an escaped inmate. Officials with the Daviess County Detention Center said Mary Lou Eggleston, 21, escaped from custody around 6:30 p.m. on June 9. She was at Owensboro Health Hospital for medical treatment when authorities said she...
38-year-old Dieubon Saint Louis of Washington was arrested Tuesday by WPD on two counts of Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child Under 16. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $5,000 bond. Bond was posted. The current jail population is at 161.
BEDFORD – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, 58-year-old, of Bedford, was allegedly involved in the continued use and dealing of meth while currently out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for dealing meth in January of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was killed in a fatal dump truck accident on Interstate 64 in Floyd County on Wednesday morning. Floyd County police officers responded to the crash that involved the dump truck and a GMC pickup truck around 8:45 a.m. near the 120 mile marker, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
WESTPORT, IN — Two people were arrested in Westport this week on dealing methamphetamine charges. Investigators say 45-year-old Patrick Creech and 32-year-old Heavenly Spurlock of Osgood were rounded up Tuesday evening at Creech’s home on Main Street in Westport by officers from the Greensburg Police Department and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team.
This week, the City of Madison Redevelopment Commission entered into an Economic Development Agreement with Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County to complete the infrastructure extension of Beech Grove Street along with water and sewer infrastructure. The developer intends to build 6 homes no smaller than 1200SF by June 2025, in addition to finishing three houses on Green Road with paved driveways.
INDIANAPOLIS — An on-duty Hendricks County deputy was involved in a crash, according to the Indiana State Police. ISP was called to the scene near 10th Street and Country Club Road on the west side at 2:10 a.m. Thursday.
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple faces animal cruelty charges after deputies say they abandoned two dogs in Mercer County. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after people noticed the dogs had not been cared for in months. They say the couple that used to live in...
A Spencer County deputy received a police escort from a Louisville hospital to home on Tuesday after spending weeks there recovering. Ronald Harper Jr. was involved in a serious crash in April on State Road 66 near the Spencer, Perry County line. The deputy suffered from several broken bones and...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old woman is back in custody after she escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Cordell, 37, was being held on a misdemeanor theft charge. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office, Cordell...
The Elizabethtown plant where a worker perished in an early Tuesday morning accident has issued a statement. The fatal accident occurred at Metalsa, one of Hardin County’s largest employers, Tuesday morning just before 3:00. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Officer Chris Denham, 24-year-old Lance Winemiller, of Elizabethtown, died after being struck by a forklift.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department's new K-9 is off to a strong start. The department said Dozer is already removing dangerous narcotics off the streets. Officers posted this picture Tuesday from a bust. The German Shorthaired Pointer joined the force earlier this year after donations helped get...
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash in Martin County. It happened on Tuesday near Powell Valley Road. Indiana DNR says when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Billy Joe Craft, if Shoals, unresponsive. DNR says Craft left the road and crashed into...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee man was killed in a head-on crash on I-65 in Hardin County Monday night. Around 11:02 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was on his way to respond to a non-injury crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he came across a separate crash near the 91-mile marker on I-65, the release said.
