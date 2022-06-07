Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser
A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
The healthcare provider’s 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12 at the June Fete Fairgrounds, 2990 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley.
Among the numerous reasons to attend is a steady stream of entertainment (including evening fireworks), food and games, and the titular event, the horse show.
If shopping, viewing, and eating aren’t enough, the fundraiser also provides thrill rides for riders of all ages and stomach strengths; these are separately ticketed, apart from the $5 admission fee for attendees over six years old. As a convenience, an ATM will be onsite.
Proceeds benefit the Image Recovery Center at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Asplundh Cancer Pavilion in Willow Grove. Its caring medical professionals not only treat cancer, they work to preserve and restore patients’ appearances before, during, and after procedures.
Patients there receive a host of services onsite, including oncology massage therapies, post-mastectomy prosthesis customizations, and wig fittings.
More on this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show is online.
