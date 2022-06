A longtime staple in New Canaan’s restaurant scene has gone out of business, and its location is being taken by a New York City pizzeria. Vicolo Pizza Restaurant at 62 Main St. abruptly closed without notice after more than two decades. No explanation was given regarding the closing – the restaurant’s website had no announcement and its social media pages have not been updated since last August.

