Ashton, IL

Ashton student killed in ATV accident

By John Clark
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAxkC_0g32OY6c00

ASHTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A student at Ashton-Franklin Center was killed and two others hospitalized after an ATV accident last Thursday.

According to the school district, Calvin Messer, 15, died as a result of his injuries. Two other students were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Please keep all three of these families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” superintendent Michael Lindy said in a letter to parents.

Messer’s funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 8th at Ashton United Methodist Church, 906 Richardson Avenue.

