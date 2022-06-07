ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Line Dancing with Ann Askew

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

Calhoun Journal

June 7, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Each Monday you can join the Carvery Community Center for Line Dancing. Line Dancing with Ann Askew from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Entry fee $2. For more information call the community center at 256-231-7630.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

The Band Parris at The Place Downtown in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm The Band Parris will be live at The Place Downtown. The Place Downtown stated, “They are very excited to announce The Band Parris will be performing at The Place Downtown on June 16. Y’all be sure to make plans to be there, it’s gonna be an awesome time in downtown Piedmont. Tickets are onsite on Freshtix.com. See y’all there.” The Place Downtown is an outdoor venue in downtown Piedmont, Alabama. This venue is located in an old renovated historical building on Ladiga Street.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Teen Free Friday Flicks in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Friday, June 17th is the next Teen Friday Flicks at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. This event is held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm each Friday. TEENS! Come join the library for the FREE Friday Flicks. Enjoy some popcorn or bring a sack lunch to enjoy. To see a list of what movies will be playing, please head on over to publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Petting Zoo in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a petting zoo. Join them in the parking lot as Tickled Pink introduces several animals to kick off the Library Children’s Department’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program! After a short informational session, visitors will get to pet the animals. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Third Thursday: Black and Blue Berries & Other Small Fruits in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 will be a program on Black and Blue Berries & Other Small Fruits. This program is hosted by the Anniston Museums and Gardens at 12:00 pm. Join them this June for a special program featuring Jason Powell from Petals From The Past! Petals From The Past is managed by Jason and Shelley Powell, horticulturalists, whose skills complement each other. Jason has a master’s degree in horticulture from Texas A&M University and Shelley has a BS in Horticulture from Texas A&M. Since starting Petals From The Past in 1994, they have applied contemporary techniques in growing the finest old-garden plants along with new varieties. Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Courtyard Garden Tour

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 am. The Anniston Museums and Gardens will host this tour. Did you know the Courtyard Garden is an example of a microclimate? Join the Anniston Museums and Garden’s education team to learn about microclimates while viewing the beautiful flora and fauna growing. This program is included in museum admission and free for members. Upon arrival, take a walk around the grounds, for the gardens are all around you. With native plants, tropical palms, and fruitful trees, you’ll soon forget you’re just three miles from Downtown Anniston. AM&G resides on 125 acres nestled among our Treasure Forest, perfect for native wildlife to flourish.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hypertufa Class in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9:00 am a limited number can build their own Hypertufa plant pot. Make lightweight and durable planters from a mixture of peat moss, perlite, Portland cement, and water. The 1st 10 people to register will be able to attend and join us for a fun class learning how to build hypertufa plant pots. www.oxfordpl.org/srp. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

FunnyMaine Live in Anniston

Aniston, AL – On Sunday, June 19, 2022 Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson will be live in Anniston at the HAPPY HOUR COMEDY CLUB starting at 7:00pm! Comedian FunnyMaine is bringing live comedy to several cities in his home state, and Anniston is on the list! Be sure to bring your family, friends or date out to enjoy some clean comedy from one of the nation’s funniest comedians! FunnyMaine is a native of Birmingham, AL, a viral sensation and a veteran of stand-up comedy with over 17 years of experience!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Juneteenth Celebration at Jacksonville State University

Jacksonville, AL – Thursday, June 18, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm will be a Juneteenth Celebration on the TMB lawn of JSU. This event is hosted by the JSU Diversity & Inclusion and Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. The Office of Diversity and Inclusions invites you to join us for our first annual Juneteenth Celebration! There will be games, food, vendors to buy from, dancing, music, and more. The surrounding JSU community is invited to attend the festivities, so please feel free to bring a friend or family member. Festivities will start at 6:00PM and end at 10:00PM. We look forward to seeing you there!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Adult Arts and Crafts in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Come wade into some arts and crafts fun on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:00 pm. This event is hosted by the Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Adults can join in to decorate a picture frame with seashells! The frame will hold a 4×6 photograph and all supplies will be provided! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
Bham Now

Join Rojo For its 20-Year Anniversary Extravaganza

20 years ago, the now-iconic restaurant Rojo opened its doors and began delighting patrons with great food, drinks and outdoor seating. Now, the restaurant is celebrating its 20th anniversary with not one but two parties. Read on to learn more. What is Rojo?. “20 years ago, when we were a...
Calhoun Journal

HerpFest: Celebration of Reptiles & Amphibians

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host the annual HerpFest! It is time once again to celebrate and appreciate our slimy, scaly friends! HerpFest 2022 will be at the Longleaf Event Center with fun for the entire family. Enjoy family-friendly crafts and interactives including reptile and amphibian-themed presentations and live animals. Joining us this year are Alabama Herpetological Society, Jacksonville State University, Cheaha State Park, Cook Museum, and the Anniston Museum of Natural History, just to name a few! During the event, enjoy a delicious lunch or snack from Izzie’s Treats and Kristi’s Classics, or get your caffeine fix at Called Coffee. This event offers guests of all ages the opportunity to learn more about our slimy and scaly friends! While participants are at the museum, enjoy all that the Anniston Museums and Gardens has to offer! The Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Berman Museum will be joining in on the fun with herp-related scavenger hunts and artifact displays.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Raise a Glass in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters will offer fans of the proper age the opportunity to enjoy a beer or cocktail during games perhaps as soon as Friday. Baseball fans who’d like to enjoy a cold one or two with their hot dog while taking in a Choccolocco Monsters game won’t have long to wait.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU to Host GASP Summer Camps

Jacksonville, AL – June 19th – June 24th will be the dates for GASP- Gamecock Arts Summer Program hosted by Jacksonville State University. If you are looking for a creative summer camp this is the answer! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join other creative high school students in one of the six summer camp options! This year’s camps include visual Arts, acting, and creative Writing. The 2022 GASP camps will have residential and non- residential options. What is GASP? The Gamecock Arts Summer Program (GASP) is an opportunity for high school students aged 14-18 to experience college-level art and performance activities. This program is geared towards talented students who are serious about furthering their Arts and Humanities Education. The classes and workshops will be taught by faculty and graduate students of the Art & Design, Film & Theatre, Music, and English departments. In addition to participating in workshops, performances, and art shows, the students will also have recreational time on campus, as well as dining at the Jack Hopper Dining Hall or TMB.
Calhoun Journal

Third Friday on the Square in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6:00 pm t0 9:00 pm the city of Jacksonville will host a free vent on the square. Join them on Public Square for a free screening of an “enchanting” computer-animated movie from 2021 (we’re not allowed to say the name – you might even say we don’t talk about it). Bring lawn chairs and grab something to eat and drink from the neighboring merchants!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

New Huntsville restaurant has connection to a beloved ’80s eatery

Mexibbean Island Grill just opened last month, but the place has a 40-year backstory. This new, Mexican/Caribbean fusion concept is owned by John C. Baker, a Huntsville native and food industry vet who’s been traveling to Jamaica since the early ‘80s. Baker was also part of Texican Co. Company, a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in Huntsville around 1987. Texican Taco’s original location was on Whitesburg Drive, with later expansion including a Jordan Lane location.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Third Thursday Plant Sale in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm the Longleaf Botanical Gardens’ Greenhouses will host a Plant Sale. Third Thursday is Plant Sale day! Support the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens and your gardening green thumb by purchasing plants! They have a variety of trees, shrubs, natives, tropicals, and more! Plant Sales are at the LBG Greenhouses from 10:00am – 5:00pm.
Calhoun Journal

Father’s Day BASH

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 18, 2022 starting at 7:00 am will be a Father’s Day Bash! Event by USA Softball of Alabama. These are 8 and up tournaments and the cost is $125. *Multiple location (Oxford, AL and Ft. McClellan)
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Christian Academy Benefit Concert

Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, June 12, 2022 Life Central Amp will host a benefit concert for Jacksonville Christian Academy. The consent starts at 6:30 pm. Come join them for a night of worship!! Jacksonville Christian Academy presents Tori Parris and JustCordell for a benefit concert at the Life Central Amp! They stated that they look forward to what God is going to do with this event. Tickets will not be sold, a love offering will be accepted at the event in support of JCA’s recovery from the fire.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

