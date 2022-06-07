Line Dancing with Ann Askew

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host the annual HerpFest! It is time once again to celebrate and appreciate our slimy, scaly friends! HerpFest 2022 will be at the Longleaf Event Center with fun for the entire family. Enjoy family-friendly crafts and interactives including reptile and amphibian-themed presentations and live animals. Joining us this year are Alabama Herpetological Society, Jacksonville State University, Cheaha State Park, Cook Museum, and the Anniston Museum of Natural History, just to name a few! During the event, enjoy a delicious lunch or snack from Izzie’s Treats and Kristi’s Classics, or get your caffeine fix at Called Coffee. This event offers guests of all ages the opportunity to learn more about our slimy and scaly friends! While participants are at the museum, enjoy all that the Anniston Museums and Gardens has to offer! The Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Berman Museum will be joining in on the fun with herp-related scavenger hunts and artifact displays.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO