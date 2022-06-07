ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bomb disposal experts blow up suspicious package found in heart of Whitehall near Downing Street and Cabinet Office

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

City of Westminster Police set up a safety cordon in Whitehall and the surrounding area before carrying out a controlled explosion on a package.

A police cordon was place around the scene in Westminster, close to the Cenotaph, Downing Street, the MoD and Northern Estate of Parliament.

Whitehall was restricted at both ends by officers, while witnesses say a controlled explosion took place inside a phone box.

Following this, police say the item proved to be non-suspicious and the road has since been reopened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZwQW_0g32O6il00
Minister for Scotland Alister Jack is prevented from entering the cordon as the police close off the Whitehall area of Westminster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxEnk_0g32O6il00
Government offices were evacuated following reports of a suspect item close to the Treasury building
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVP5f_0g32O6il00
A police cordon is in place around the scene in Westminster after reports of a suspicious package
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrciQ_0g32O6il00
A large police presence has gathered in Whitehall after they were alerted to the item
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBCr6_0g32O6il00
Parliamentary staff are also said to be currently being evacuated.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipsY8_0g32O6il00
City of Westminster Police has asked the public to 'please bear with us' as they deal with the incident.

A Met spokesman: 'Road closures and cordons are being lifted after a suspicious package was dealt with at Parliament Street, Westminster.

'The item was found to be non suspicious. We thank the public for their co-operation while we dealt with the item.'

It is understood officers have brought a bomb disposal robot to the scene, with firefighters also present.

Witnesses have also reported hearing the controlled explosion.

After investigation, the item was found to be non-suspicious and roads are being reopened
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hwts_0g32O6il00

