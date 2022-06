Sammamish Mayor Christie Malchow and Councilmember Karen Moran both announced resignations this week, joining a growing list of leadership departures from the Eastside city. Malchow, whose resignation is effective Monday, is leaving her position one-and-a-half years early. She was chosen as mayor in January; Sammamish City Council members choose a mayor and deputy mayor among themselves every two years. She was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and selected for a two-year mayoral term in 2018.

