‘Furry Friends’: Ophelia and Delilah up for adoption at the RCACP

Related
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are overflowing with dogs, heart-breaking decisions coming
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) say their shelters are overflowing with adoptable dogs and they need help finding them forever homes. Both organizations are holding an adoption event on Saturday to help avoid the gut-wrenching decision of...
thecarrollnews.com
A ‘dog-gone’ good deal
PAWS program to help with adoption of pets; Open House set for June 27. The Friends of the Shelter group is currently sponsoring a raffle for a VIBE Yellowfin 100 Kayak with a retail value of $850. Tickets are available for $5 each for 5 for $20 for a drawing to be held Aug. 12. Proceeds go to the PAWS program.
Vintage ice cream truck offers Lynchburg area an old-time feel with cool flavors
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – One ice cream man is helping Lynchburg cool off this summer the good old fashioned way. People call him “Pops,” but his real name is Robert Jacobs. He bought his authentic 1967 ice cream truck in January, fulfilling his post-retirement dream to give kids the classic experience he had in his […]
Roanoke Valley motorcycle group rides for charity
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday. The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit Carilion Children’s Miracle Network. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park. Fundraising efforts also included 50/50 tickets, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsville Henry County SPCA offering discounted adoption rates, shelter full
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — If you are thinking about adopting a new furry friend, the Martinsville Henry County SPCA could have your fur-ever love. The shelter says they are full and desperate for adopters. They are turning animals away and not pulling animals out of the pound, according to the shelter. Below are a […]
wfxrtv.com
Franklin Co. Animal Shelter pushes for adoptions to avoid euthanizing pets
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Animal Shelter issued a plea to pet parents and potential adopters on Tuesday, saying that the facility is “busting at the seams” and will be forced to euthanize if they can’t find homes for enough furry friends. According...
supertalk929.com
Tazewell County Animal Shelter at full capacity; fears euthanasia to make space
Animals at the Tazewell County, Virginia Animal Shelter are in desperate need of a life-long, loving home– and their lives depend on it. The Tazewell Animal Shelter says for the first time in nearly five years, they are in a code red situation. The shelter is at full capacity...
Rescue Mission of Roanoke hosts dock party for the community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Rescue Mission of Roanoke wants the community to come together for some fun on Friday. They will be hosting a Dock Party that is jammed packed with music, food, and entertainment on Friday, June 10. It will take place in the parking lot of the G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfirnews.com
Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SWVA Wildlife Center of Roanoke shares tips for getting your ‘bearings’ around bears
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A recent rise in Roanoke Valley bear sightings is leaving some people wondering what to do if you see one in your neighborhood. WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes spoke to an expert about how to protect yourself against bears and how to prevent them from coming around in the first place. Bear […]
Humane Society of Raleigh County offering free spay and neuter services
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County is offering free spay and neuter treatments to all cats and dogs. The Humane Society received a grant from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture which will allow them to offer free spay and neuter to anyone looking to get their pets fixed. Spokesperson for […]
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation hosting ‘Trolls’ themed daddy-daughter dance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all daddy-daughter duos! Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is taking a spin on the classic semi-formal and hosting a “Trolls” themed dance party on Saturday, June 11. With Father’s Day right around the corner, the dance will allow girls and their father figures to share a fun evening. Organizers say they […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wallstreetwindow.com
Alert: Draper Landing In Eden, North Carolina Is Temporarily Closed In Rockingham County
This announcement is from the Eden police department: “On Sunday, June 12, 2022 officers with Eden Police Department were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river. Once on scene officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a Kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll, backwards, over him and into the river. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.”
pawmaw.com
Abbie – lost Dog in Roanoke, VA, 24019
14 year old gray mixed terrier with hernia on her belly. She pants heavily due to an adrenal disease.
SUV stuck in Dan River, person hit trying to launch canoe
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An SUV was stuck in the Dan River and one person is hurt, according to Rockingham County EMS. Medical personnel came to Dan River after getting reports of a traumatic injury at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday morning. EMS says that the person was attempting to unload a canoe into the […]
WHSV
Virginia Organizing to hold info session on renters’ rights
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing has started an affordable housing campaign, and they’re hosting an information session to teach people their rights. “Virginia has added additional laws to protect renters’ rights, and we’re gonna cover some of those additions,” Aline Jackson-Diggs, member of Virginia Organizing said.
NBC 29 News
Virginia FFA introducing new “Growing America’s Farmers” program with Harris Teeter and Virginia Produce
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Future Farmers of America are partnering with Harris Teeter for a good cause. It’s part of the new “Growing America’s Farmers” program. Saturday morning students across the commonwealth were selling corn and onions to support agriculture education. Some made their way...
Salem YMCA offers swimming safety tips for kids, parents
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Summertime is almost here and many of us can’t wait to take a dip in the pool! However, before you dive in, it’s important to be aware of swimming safety rules. It can only take a few seconds for a child slip under the water or for a swimmer to become […]
Bears spotted in area of High Point, Wallburg as sightings in Triad accumulate
(WGHP) — The bear sightings keep adding up in the Piedmont Triad. Since our last article on Monday, we’ve gotten two more sightings confirmed, one just outside of High Point and another in Wallburg. Scott Carrithers shared video of the bear in High Point. He said he shot the video at about 12:30 p.m. between […]
thetrek.co
Hiker Struck by Lightning Near Blue Ridge Parkway, VA
A man from Norfolk, VA was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by lightning while hiking Sharp Top, a mountain on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bedford, VA. Units from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, hiking in with medical supplies and a wheeled litter to evacuate the hiker.
WFXR
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.https://wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0