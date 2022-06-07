ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19, again

By Madison Montag
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e46tt_0g32Mcl400

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 since December of 2020.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

Wolf announced that he had COVID-19 through a tweet on June 6, 2022 where he said, “This evening, I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild. I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster.I will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.”

You can view the tweet here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf announces funding to support agricultural projects in Lebanon County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $2 million in funding for agricultural projects, which will be located in four counties, including Lebanon County. This is to help existing farms expand their operations and bring in additional revenue. “Pennsylvania’s economy is deeply rooted in the agriculture industry and supporting projects that […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania police rally in Harrisburg for radar rights

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar? Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use radar devices but that would change under House Bill 606. The bill would allow local police to use radar once a municipality passes an ordinance authorizing it. According to the National […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
WETM 18 News

Langworthy officially announces NY-23 candidacy

(WIVB) – New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy formally announced his congressional candidacy Friday morning. “Western New York and the Southern Tier deserves a conservative Republican Congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to Joe Biden and the radicals in Washington and get real results for our taxpayers,” Langworthy said in […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

SCOTUS expected to issue a decision on NY concealed carry law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-- The US Supreme Court is expected to make a decision soon that could possibly change New York’s law that requires people to explain why they need to carry a concealed weapon. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association sued the state claiming it violated the 2nd Amendment.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WETM 18 News

Alyssa’s Law could make schools safer, if passed

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A new safety measure could soon be coming to New York Schools. Alyssa’s Law already passed in the state assembly last week and it now sits on Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk. Alyssa’s Law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14 year-old whose life was cut short by the February 2018 shooting at […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum food benefits in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. Additionally, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment this month. Those households already near or at the […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

DEC looks to ban certain pesticides on State properties

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Conservation is proposing to prohibit glyphosate-based weed killers from being used on State properties. DEC proposed a formal regulation on June 8 that would ban the use of these weed killers on State property, collect data to determine how much glyphosate products are used on […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Jack Gregorski wins a State Track Championship

CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Jack Gregorski adds a New York State Track Championship to an already impressive season. Corning’s Jack Gregorski earned a state championship in outdoor track on Friday. Gregorski won the 3200m with a section record time of 8:53.92. The track standout is now the first Hawk to win individual state titles […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Hawks win state title in boys 4×800 meter relay

CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks crowned four more state champs on Saturday. (Photos courtesy: @CorningHawks) The Corning boys track & field team won a state title in the 4×800 meter relay at the New York State Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday. The team of Gabe Cornfield, Ashton Bange, […]
CICERO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy