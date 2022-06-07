ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Reacts to His WWE Return Later This Month

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming return to RAW. During RAW, it was announced that WWE would continue to celebrate Cena’s 20th anniversary with “#CenaMonth,” as Cena’s return to WWE TV is now official for the June 27 RAW from the Sames Auto Arena in...

PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Young Names WWE Star as the Most Underrated Wrestler in the World

Eric Young recently spoke with WhatCulture for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about some of his favorite career opponents. This is when he highlighted Robert Roode and thinks Roode is the most underrated wrestler right now. “Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Confirmed

On next week’s SmackDown from Minneapolis, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in singles competition on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX, with Paul Heyman on commentary. Riddle was supposed to be banned from the blue brand if Sami won, but since he won, Riddle has earned a title match against Reigns on SmackDown next Friday.
PWMania

Backstage Speculation on Plans for John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena will return to WWE RAW on June 27th in Laredo, Texas. Cena’s return is being billed as a way to celebrate 20 years since his main roster WWE debut, but there has been speculation that he could wrestle at SummerSlam next month. The...
WWE
PWMania

Chances of Stephanie McMahon Returning to WWE Have Diminished

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE and the attempts to bury her a few weeks after her departure. There was an attempt to bury her earlier this week, and Dave Meltzer reports that the Business Insider story about her departure was planted by someone in the company as a tactic to bury her. According to the article, Vince McMahon is the cause for her “leave of absence.” Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that she was the one who decided to leave and that she had been considering doing so for some time.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/10)

As tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the road to Money In the Bank heats up. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear on the WWE Events website and the venue website, yet she has not been officially announced for tonight’s show. Natalya, the new #1 contender to Rousey, is also scheduled to appear.
PWMania

John Cena Breaks Down His WWE Debut Against Kurt Angle On Playback

WWE’s “#CenaMonth” celebrating John Cena’s 20th anniversary continues with the latest edition of WWE Playback, which includes Cena reflecting on his official WWE TV debut. WWE had Cena watch his defeat against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the June 27, 2002 edition of SmackDown,...
WWE
PWMania

PHOTOS: WWE NXT UK Star Xia Brookside Engaged to Be Married

Xia Brookside is engaged to be married. On Twitter, the WWE NXT UK star announced her engagement to fellow pro wrestler Sean Kustom, who is from Australia and regularly competes in the UK. Best wishes to the happy couple. Brookside debuted in pro wrestling in 2014, working in the independent...
WWE
PWMania

Rob Van Dam Discusses His Relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to talk about a variety of topics. RVD was asked about his friendship with Vince McMahon during it:. “We have a great relationship. I have nothing but respect for him,” Rob shared. “From...
WWE
PWMania

Road Dogg Recalls Questioning Vince McMahon About R-Truth and The Miz

Road Dogg recently appeared on “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” to talk about a variety of topics. He talked about R-Truth and how he can turn everything into gold during the interview. He then recalls questioning Vince McMahon about the decision to end SmackDown with The Miz and Truth.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card, First Name Revealed for MITB Ladder Match

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.
PWMania

Backstage News on How WWE Officials and Vince McMahon Feel About Gunther

Gunther has been impressing “people of influence” within WWE on a regular basis, according to Fightful Select. Gunther had his supporters in NXT as WALTER, but after making the move to the main roster, he seems to be gaining over more people with his work. His move to...
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Addresses Botched Finish From WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey discussed her WWE WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during an interview on Kurt Angle’s podcast. According to reports, Vince McMahon was dissatisfied with the finish, and referee Rod Zapata apparently got for it. Rousey said the following in regards to the finish:. “I...
WWE

