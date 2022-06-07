ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Register for Delco Chamber of Commerce Membership Lunch June 15

 5 days ago

Image via Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is hosting one of its largest events of the year—the Annual Membership Lunch, Wednesday, June 15, at the Springfield Country Club.

Business executives, elected officials, community leaders and more will be meeting at the membership lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. honoring the individuals dedicated to helping drive business forward in Delaware County.

The 2022 honorees are:

  • Robert Simpson, CPA, MST, a Lifetime Achievement honoree and an outgoing member of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.  He is the founder and managing partner of Brinker Simpson & Company, LLC in Springfield.
  • Michael Ranck, Outgoing Chairman of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. He is president and CEO of the Community YMCA of Eastern Delaware County.
  • Grant Gegwich, Incoming Chairman of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. He is director of Corporate Communications for Independence Blue Cross.
  • Steve Byrne and Bill Gowie, CPA, MT. They are being thanked for their service as outgoing members of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. Byrne is executive director of Visit Delco, PA and Bill Gowie is a managing partner with Barsz Gowie Among & Fultz.
  • Anthony Ryan. He is being thanked for his service as an outgoing member of the Delaware County Chamber of Commece.  He is the SVP—director of Retail Lending Strategy & Operations, WSFS Bank.
  • Michael G. Crotty and Aimee-Kate Mooney. They are being thanked for their service as outgoing committee chairs.  Crotty headed the Government Affairs Committee. He is a partner with Siana Law. Mooney chaired the  Young Professionals Committee. She is vice president and executive director of Catholic Community Choir.

There are sponsorship opportunities available.

The Springfield Country Club is located at 400 W. Sproul Road in Springfield.

Click here to register and for more information.

