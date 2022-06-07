Four facing federal charges in connection to ATM robbery

Four people from Texas were taken into custody this week, accused of robbing an ATM technician.

Metro Nashville police said the group, all from Houston, targeted a man servicing a Bank of America machine on Thompson Lane on Monday morning.

The four people, identified as Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, Christopher Alton, 27, and Ladesion Riley, 30, were later caught just as they were checking out of a motel in Dickson. Officers said bags of cash were found in a Jeep connected to the group.

It's a federal crime and the FBI is now investigating as they are possibly connected to a string of similar robberies in other cities.