ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Four facing federal charges in connection to ATM robbery

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvKfm_0g32MHPv00

Four people from Texas were taken into custody this week, accused of robbing an ATM technician.

Metro Nashville police said the group, all from Houston, targeted a man servicing a Bank of America machine on Thompson Lane on Monday morning.

The four people, identified as Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, Christopher Alton, 27, and Ladesion Riley, 30, were later caught just as they were checking out of a motel in Dickson. Officers said bags of cash were found in a Jeep connected to the group.

It's a federal crime and the FBI is now investigating as they are possibly connected to a string of similar robberies in other cities.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Dickson, TN
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Dickson, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Fbi#Atm#Federal Crime#Fraud#Bank Of America#Thompson Lane#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy