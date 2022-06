New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been impressing his new team in spring practices this offseason. "Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command -- really, A-Z," head coach Frank Reich told the media this week. Reich's comments echo wideout Michael Pittman's praises of Ryan's accuracy last week and tight end Mo Alie-Cox's compliments of Ryan's rhythm as a passer. The Colts seem relieved about Ryan's arrival after struggling through the 2021 season with Carson Wentz at the helm.

