Houston, TX

16-year-old girl dead, 1 person injured after a vehicle falls into Brays Bayou in east Houston (Houston, TX)

 5 days ago

16-year-old girl dead, 1 person injured after a vehicle falls into Brays Bayou in east Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

On Monday afternoon, a 16-year-old girl lost her life while another teen was injured after a vehicle went into Brays Bayou in east Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place in the 100 block of Broadway, near Hockley Street at about 1 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that three teens, two girls and one boy, were riding in a vehicle [...]

