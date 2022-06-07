16-year-old girl dead, 1 person injured after a vehicle falls into Brays Bayou in east Houston (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

On Monday afternoon, a 16-year-old girl lost her life while another teen was injured after a vehicle went into Brays Bayou in east Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place in the 100 block of Broadway, near Hockley Street at about 1 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that three teens, two girls and one boy, were riding in a vehicle [...]

