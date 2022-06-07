ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple M host Gus Worland gives fans a health update after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Gus Worland has given fans an update on his health battle from his hospital bed.

The Triple M host, 52, shared an image of himself giving the camera a double thumbs up on Tuesday as he recuperated following emergency surgery.

He captioned the post, 'Thanks so much for your kindness and support everyone! Brilliant nurses and Dr's here in @visit_orange out of surgery and on the mend!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5lmW_0g32LeYj00
Upbeat: Gus Worland shared an image of himself giving the camera a double thumbs up on Tuesday as he recuperated following emergency surgery

Worland was rushed to hospital in Orange, New South Wales on Saturday night, after attending a fundraiser for his charity Gotcha4life.

The radio star fell ill with a hernia and had emergency surgery on Monday.

Gus will remain in Orange Hospital for a few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eo3Vt_0g32LeYj00
Health scare: The Triple M host, 52, was rushed to hospital in Orange, New South Wales on Saturday night, after attending a fundraiser for his charity Gotcha4life

Gus shared a selfie from his hospital bed to Instagram on Monday, updating his fans.

'What started with a fundraiser for my foundation @gotcha4life in @visit_orange at the mighty @orangeemusrugby on Saturday night turns into an emergency hernia operation-brilliant staff. Here for a few days,' he wrote online.

Gus founded mental health foundation Gotcha4life in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCEYy_0g32LeYj00
On the mend: The radio star shared a selfie from his hospital bed on Monday and revealed he had emergency surgery for a hernia. He will remain in hospital for a few days

The foundation's goal is to achieve 'zero suicides by delivering mental fitness programs that engage, educate and empower local communities'.

Gus has made it his mission to raise community awareness of the dangers of neglecting mental health.

Back in August, Gus made a controversial appearance on the Today show where he claimed more Australians were taking their own lives than dying of Covid-19.

Gus said the battle to control Covid-19 was resulting in more suicides than the virus was taking lives, and demanded leaders get harder on enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Phvc_0g32LeYj00
Worthy cause: Gus founded mental health foundation Gotcha4life in 2017. The foundation's goal is to achieve 'zero suicides by delivering mental fitness programs that engage, educate and empower local communities'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztIYc_0g32LeYj00
Making headlines: Back in August, Gus made a controversial appearance on the Today show where he claimed more Australians were taking their own lives than dying of Covid-19 

'Do you have any idea... how many people are taking their own lives? How many people who are depressed and anxious?' he said.

'Their numbers are bigger than the numbers that are dying through COVID.

'At what stage are we going to turn that narrative around and really find out what the real numbers are, which is Australians dying in a lot of other ways because of the lockdowns?'

In need of support? Contact Gotcha4Life, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Kid's Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4dbn_0g32LeYj00
Calling for action: Gus said the battle to control Covid-19 was resulting in more suicides than the virus was taking lives, and demanded leaders get harder on enforcement 

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

