Stearns County, MN

7 File to Run For Stearns County Commissioner in District 3

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Seven people have filed to run to be the next commissioner of Stearns County's District 3. The incumbent Jeff Mergen initially...

