7 File to Run For Stearns County Commissioner in District 3

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.

3 DAYS AGO