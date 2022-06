It’s time for Trader Joe’s to ditch the plastic. The U.S. grocery store chain is known for its affordable organic and specialty food offerings, but also known for its insistence on putting plastic on everything. This includes everything from fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers and bell peppers, to soaps, and prepackaged meals. Back in 2019, Trader Joe’s announced it would supposedly roll back on its plastic use. However, since then, shoppers throughout the country haven’t noticed a difference in their plastic use. We, as consumers, must hold them accountable for the promise.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 17 HOURS AGO