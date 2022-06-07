1970 Pontiac GTO Is One Of Just 174

You could be the next driver of this incredibly rare ‘70s Pontiac performance car.

The 1970s were an exciting time for American automotive manufacturing as it was a very conflicted era in all aspects of life. On the one hand, the early parts of the decades were pretty amazing as they saw the introduction of GM's best designs. However, on the other hand, a massive oil crisis sent the automotive industry straight into the toilet just three years in. This particular car is an example of the former, as it is likely one of the most iconic vehicles of the first muscle car revolution. As you might have guessed, this is a Pontiac GTO, but there is far more than meets the eye on this vehicle. Here's everything you should consider when buying s.

One of the first things you may notice is that the exterior is kept in excellent condition for such an old car. Vehicles like this age like fine wine as they only become more and more desirable as time goes on. As the sun glimmers across the body of this stunning 1970 Pontiac GTO, you'll see the hood, which features an air scoop on either side. These design cues were so popular that they even became present on early 2000s models, which have also been heralded as innovators of their time. But, of course, these cars were far more recognizable, and those scoops would become synonymous with the Ram Air options.

Under the hood is a massive 400 cubic inch V8 engine fed by those scoops to make a whopping 348 horsepower. This insane eight-cylinder powerhouse was explicitly designed to make the most power possible. On top of the ridiculous performance, you also get a convertible top which allows you to feel the air on your face while you blast through the gears. Now that we mention gearing, this incredibly iconic car sports a four-speed manual transmission which completes the vehicle as one of just 174. This combines as the perfect car for any collector with a passion for rare vintage Pontiac muscle cars.

This car and many other great muscle cars, Sport Utility Vehicles and Exotics will be sold in The Place in Greensboro, North Carolina July 21-23. Visit here to learn more and see all 650 vehicles.