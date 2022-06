American golfer Tiger Woods has become a billionaire and he is the third athlete to have assets valued at at least a billion dollars (950 million euros), writes "Forbes" magazine. Despite injuries, scandals, and failures that followed a triumph, the 46-year-old Woods maintained his supremacy as one of the best-earning athletes, earning over $ 1.7 billion in salaries, grants, and other income over his 27-year career — more than anyone else followed by Forbes.

GOLF ・ 7 HOURS AGO