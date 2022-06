After 22 years of serving as the Lead Pastor at West Lawn United Methodist Church, the Reverend Dr. Jeffrey Raffauf will be retiring on June 30, 2022. Raffauf’s ministry journey at West Lawn UMC began in 2000, and his official last day leading worship will be June 12, 2022. On this Sunday, he will preach at the 8:00, 9:30, and 11:00 AM services. These services will include special music, a time of baptismal remembrance, and testimonies from those gathered. As a surprise for Raffauf, and to celebrate his love of Penn State football, the congregation will have a “White Out” this Sunday morning. All in attendance are invited to wear white clothing to show their appreciation of his service at West Lawn UMC. Beansies Coffee Truck will also be onsite for fellowship refreshments.

WEST LAWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO