10 Delicious Plant-Based Instant Ramens

By Mathew Davis
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstant ramen has been one of the classic go-to meals for college students or people living busy lives for decades. Whether it’s a cup of ramen or a block of ramen, they usually don’t take more than five minutes to prepare and are always delicious. Sometimes, like with a few of...

One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Trader Joe’s to Ditch Plastic Packaging

It’s time for Trader Joe’s to ditch the plastic. The U.S. grocery store chain is known for its affordable organic and specialty food offerings, but also known for its insistence on putting plastic on everything. This includes everything from fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers and bell peppers, to soaps, and prepackaged meals. Back in 2019, Trader Joe’s announced it would supposedly roll back on its plastic use. However, since then, shoppers throughout the country haven’t noticed a difference in their plastic use. We, as consumers, must hold them accountable for the promise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
One Green Planet

Weekly Spotlight: How to Master Dairy-Free Vegan Creamy Pasta Dishes

There are a few ways to get a beautifully creamy pasta dish that’s dairy-free and vegan. All you need to know are a few small tips and tricks and your pasta will be taken to the next level. Pasta as a meal is fairly straightforward; you can simply add a sauce over the noodles and include your favorite vegetables or plant-based protein (or both!).
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Plant-Based Lightlife Foods Teams Up With Disney to Promote New Buzz Lightyear Film

Lightlife Foods, a plant-based company, announces collaboration with Disney and Pixar for the promotion of the new Lightyear film. Greenleaf Foods, SPC, the owner of the plant-based food company, Lightlife, announced the collaboration to promote the upcoming Lightyear film, which follows the legendary Buzz Lightyear character. “We’re proud of our...
BUSINESS
One Green Planet

Tibetan Monk Opens Organic Vegan Restaurant in Sacramento, California

This Tibetan monk opened a new vegan restaurant in Sacramento, California, largely influenced by a macrobiotic diet that aims to reduce animal products and eat locally grown in-season, foods. Source: Sacramento Bee/Youtube. Luo Rong “Sam” Sang Zhu, a Tibetan monk, opened the restaurant with his brother-in-law/best friend on May 1,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
One Green Planet

How to Grow and Use Jasmine for Tea Making

People in China have been enjoying cups of jasmine tea since at least the Tang Dynasty (618-907). You may enjoy the odd cup of jasmine tea for its floral fragrance and touch of sensuality. Supermarkets are certainly a place to pick up a box, or you might be lucky enough to have a bulk food store nearby that lets you purchase herbs, spices, and loose teas.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Eighteen People on Trial For Running Giant Illegal Horse Meat Trading Network

Eighteen people have now gone on trial in France after being accused of running a giant horse meat trading network in Europe. Officially they are charged with fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, misleading consumers, and endangering their health. A horse meat wholesale company in Southern France is also under investigation for distributing meat and falsely claiming that it was French.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

Biden Administration Announces Plans to Protect Oceans, Including a Ban of Single-Use Plastics in National Parks

In celebration of World Oceans Day on June 8th and National Ocean Month, the Biden administration announced a series of actions to take to protect our oceans. The plan includes initiating the designation process of a new national marine sanctuary to preserve the Hudson Canyon in the Atlantic Ocean, initiation of efforts to create a U.S. Ocean Climate Action Plan, and the phaseout of single-use plastics in national parks and other public lands.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

O2 Arena Goes Vegan For Billie Eilish’s Six-Day Climate Event

O2 Arena in London has announced they it will be going fully vegan for Billie Eilish’s six-day climate event called Overheated. The O2 area is the first American-style, multi-purpose arena in London and is the second-largest in the United Kingdom but the busiest music venue in the world. Now, the arena has announced they will remove all animal products during the event, with Impossible Foods as the official food brand of the event.
WORLD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reuters

India tribunal rejects Amazon appeal against suspension of deal with Future

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - An Indian appeals tribunal on Monday rejected Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) appeal against an antitrust suspension of its $200 million investment deal with Future Group, saying the U.S. company concealed information when it sought approval in 2019. India's antitrust agency issued the suspension in December, stating...
BUSINESS
One Green Planet

6,000 Sacrificial Animals Arrive at Asia’s Largest Cattle Market in Pakistan

6,000 sacrificial animals have reached the Sohrab Goth market, where animals, including cows, sheep, and goats, are sold for the Eid-al-Adha. The Sohrab Goth market is considered to be the biggest cattle market in Asia and spreads over 800 acres, and consists of 26 blocks. Animal vendors from across the country come to sell their animals there in preparation for Eid-al-Adha, in which millions of animals are sacrificed. This year, the number of sheep and goats was higher than any other year, The News reported. The market is dangerous because of how easily all of the animals can become ill. There have been numerous incidents of illnesses among the animals, including the flu, foot and mouth diseases, and the Congo virus.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Chocolate Pecan Pie Pudding [Vegan]

2 1/4 cups dairy-free milk (I like to use canned light coconut milk or a combination of canned coconut milk and unsweetened pecan or almond milk) 6 tablespoons pecan butter (I like Artisana raw pecan butter) 1/4 cup vegan chocolate protein powder. 2 to 3 tablespoons raw cacao powder, adjusted...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Bionicos (Mexican fruit salad bowls) [Vegan]

1/4 cup shredded coconut ($0.18) Soak the cashews in room temperature water for around 12 hours, or overnight (they should be very soft and split easily). Next, drain the cashews and place them in a blender with the plant milk, lime juice, and sugar. Blend on high until completely smooth, about 3-10 minutes depending on your blender. Make sure to stop and scrape down the sides a few times. Transfer to your fridge to chill while you prep the fruit.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Petition: Ban All Fur Farming in The U.S

Millions of animals are raised and cruelly killed every year for their fur. Much like farmed animals who languish on factory farms, 85 percent of animals raised for their fur are raised on fur farms, where they are confined to tiny cages for their entire lives. This prevents them from swimming and engaging in other natural habits, which often causes them to go insane, leading to neurotic behaviors such as pacing. Fur farming is a brutal practice that involves ripping the hides and hairs off of screaming caged animals.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Spanakopita – Greek Spinach Pie [Vegan]

2 tablespoons olive oil (plus a bit more to brush it on top before baking) 2 cups (17.5 oz or 500 g) fresh spinach, coarsely chopped. herbs: I had fresh parsley and dill as well as dried oregano and thyme. Be generous!. 1 teaspoon salt. black pepper. pinch of nutmeg,...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Cast-Iron Focaccia with Pesto & Sun-Dried Tomatoes [Vegan]

2 teaspoons agave syrup, or plain granulated sugar. 1/2 heaping cup walnut halves, toasted for 3 – 5 minutes. 1/3 cup packed sun-dried tomatoes, pat dry of excess oil and roughly chopped. 1/3 – 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, sliced cross-wise into small circles. Preparation. Firstly, in a large...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Weekly Top News: Disabled Dog Abandoned Twice in a Day, Gamekeeper Dumps Raptor Carcasses Down Well, Deep Ocean Turbine Could Provide Constant Renewable Energy and More!

Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
ANIMALS

