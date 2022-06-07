10 Delicious Plant-Based Instant Ramens

6,000 sacrificial animals have reached the Sohrab Goth market, where animals, including cows, sheep, and goats, are sold for the Eid-al-Adha. The Sohrab Goth market is considered to be the biggest cattle market in Asia and spreads over 800 acres, and consists of 26 blocks. Animal vendors from across the country come to sell their animals there in preparation for Eid-al-Adha, in which millions of animals are sacrificed. This year, the number of sheep and goats was higher than any other year, The News reported. The market is dangerous because of how easily all of the animals can become ill. There have been numerous incidents of illnesses among the animals, including the flu, foot and mouth diseases, and the Congo virus.

