As Boulder continues to plan for the future, it’s putting its transportation focus on a subset of the city’s busiest thoroughfares where the most crashes occur. “Our arterials are really that last connective tissue that gets you to your day-to-day destinations in the city of Boulder,” Transportation Planning Manager Valerie Watson said on Thursday in a quarterly Boulder Transportation Connections luncheon. “But we don’t often connect the dots in terms of our projects and how we can complete a truly connected, comfortable network — whether you’re walking, bicycling, taking the bus.”

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO