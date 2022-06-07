ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Qatar to re-install Zinedine Zidane headbutt statue that sparked furious backlash nine years after it was removed

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

QATAR will re-install a statue of Zinedine Zidane's famous headbutt nine years after it was removed following a public backlash.

Zizou's nut on Marco Materazzi has been immortalised in the form of a five-metre bronze work entitled "Coup de tete".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204eh1_0g32INr700
A huge statue of Zidane's headbutt will now be back on display in Qatar Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUl1c_0g32INr700
Zizou nutted Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final Credit: Handout

It was originally unveiled in Doha in 2013, only to be removed mere days later.

According to Reuters, it was criticised by locals for "promoting idolatry" and "encouraging violence".

The work by French artist Adel Abdessemed will now return in a new sports museum.

Qatar Museums Chairperson Sheikha al-Mayassa al-Thani said: "Evolution happens in societies.

"It takes time and people may criticise something to begin with, but then understand it and get used to it."

After admitting that its initial location on outdoor public display was "not right", Al-Mayassa added: "Zidane is a great friend of Qatar.

"And he's a great role model for the Arab world.

"Art, like anything else, is a matter of taste. Our goal is to empower people."

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

She also claimed that the work would be displayed again to prompt conversations regarding: "Stress on athletes… and the importance of dealing with issues of mental health."

The World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar on November 21.

As well as the Zidane statue, travelling fans may be treated to a glimpse of robot linesmen.

Fifa are set to announce the addition of the robo officials for the tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Guendouzi vows to ‘try and push’ for Saliba to stay at Marseille next season in move that will infuriate Arsenal

MATTEO GUENDOUZI has pledged to "try and push" William Saliba to leave Arsenal and join Marseille permanently. Saliba, 21, enjoyed a brilliant campaign at Stade Velodrome, producing exceptional performances and even becoming a full France international. The centre-back is due back in North London for pre-season but former Gunner Guendouzi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Marco Materazzi
The US Sun

My flat was taken over by a stranger while I was abroad – now he lives there for free and nobody will move him out

A MAN who got stuck overseas during the pandemic has been left homeless after a random stranger moved into his London flat while he was away. Filippe Scalora, 41, claims he is the victim of "a planned and well thought out fraud” after a squatter gained access to his Clarion property in Chelsea and began living there - with the help of an employee from the housing association.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Headbutt#Doha#Reuters#French#Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Algeria is increasingly aligned with Russia, Spanish Economy Minister says

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Algeria's decision to suspend a bilateral friendship treaty with Spain last week was not surprising because the country is increasingly aligning itself with Russia, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday. Calvino said she had noticed a growing rapprochement between Algeria and Russia at...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
487K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy