Upper Darby Woman Studying at Immaculata Wins Scholarship While Balancing Work and Home Life

Ayana N. Williams-Smith. Image via Immaculata University.

Ayana N. Williams-Smith of Upper Darby has received the American Association of University Women (AAUW) West Chester-Chester County Branch’s 2022 Alice Lawson Scholarship in the amount of $3,000.

Williams-Smith is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management from Immaculata University’s College of Adult Professional Studies.

Having earned a Surgical Technician diploma from Harrison Career Institute in 2002, she then became certified to operate the Holmium Laser in 2010. Three years ago, she graduated from Delaware County Community College with an associate degree in Psychology. Once she earns her undergraduate degree from Immaculata, Williams-Smith plans to pursue her master’s degree in Healthcare Management at Immaculata.

Currently, Williams-Smith is a surgical tech at Main Line Health. She hopes to one day hold a position in healthcare administration. Valuing education, she maintains an impressive GPA and consistently makes the Dean’s List while managing her home and raising her 19-year-old son.

For her academic accomplishments, Williams-Smith was inducted into Sigma Alpha Phi, the National Society of Leadership and Success, and the Alpha Sigma Lambda, the National Society for Non-Traditional Students.

“Ayana is an exceptional student who has balanced the challenges of working in a Level 1 trauma center during the pandemic while excelling in her classes,” said Kate Kearney, Williams-Smith’s academic advisor.

The Alice Lawson Scholarship Fund was created in 1998 by the AAUW West Chester-Chester County Branch to recognize Lawson’s commitment to the mission and values of AAUW, the nation’s leading voice promoting education and equity for women and girls.