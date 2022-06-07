Applications open for Kingston green jobs training program

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Twenty Kingston-area residents will have an opportunity to learn clean energy job skills this summer when Communities for Local Power launches its third-annual training program. Set for July 30 through October 3, the Empower Kingston Green Jobs Program pairs local employers with individuals seeking to learn new skills in one of New York State’s fastest-growing job sectors.

This Kingston-based internship program places trainees with local employers for eight weeks of onsite work experience and mentoring, rotating among different worksites, where trainees will receive training in home air-sealing and weatherization, solar panel installation, heat pumps, geothermal energy systems, indoor air quality, energy auditing, and general construction.

Employers in 2022 include:

Altren Energy, LLC

Geothermal Engineering and Contracting

Capital Electric; Global Dwelling

J&J Painting

Lowe Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Net Zero Now

RYCOR

Gaia Sharbel

SunCommon

The program will supplement trainees’ on-site work experience with online instruction and coursework at SUNY Ulster, as well as opportunities to earn certifications in building performance and workplace safety, all paid for by the program.

“We are so happy to be expanding this successful program,” said Susan H. Gillespie, CLP board chair. “We hope we will again attract a diverse group of participants, including women, who are excited to get involved in a field that is at the center of the needed response to climate change and can make people’s homes healthier and less expensive to live in.” Gillespie noted that this year’s program will serve more trainees than in past years due to generous support from the NoVo Foundation.

“This program provides real opportunities for local people to learn skills that will help them find and keep jobs for years to come,” said Joseph McDole, owner of J&J Painting, Kingston Recreation Department Commissioner, Chair of the Kingston Housing Authority, and a leading member of the Local Contractors’ Group that advises CLP on the training program and offers individual training and mentoring to participants.

Benefits of the program include hands-on experience, forging relationships with respected local contractors, the opportunity to apply for continuing training through SUNY Ulster, and career advice from Ulster County, which is a supporter of the program. All trainees receive tools and work boots.

A car is recommended, but not required. Accepted applicants will be compensated at the rate of $15 per hour for 24 hours of on-site work each week. They will also be paid for completing online training. Interested people should contact Communities for Local Power at greenjobs@communitiesforlocalpower.com .

