Iowa officials confident in election security as polls open Tuesday

By KCCI
KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa election officials put together what they call a “dream team” of officials to ensure the state’s election security. The team consists of Homeland security, Public Safety,...

Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 300 thousand meals from Iowa have arrived in the Ukraine. You’ll remember Hy-Vee partnered with Meals from the Heartland back in April to package and send thousands of meals to war zones in Ukraine. Governor Reynolds announced on Twitter yesterday the state of Cherkasy...
Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.
Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after...
EPA to give $60M to 12 states to help curb water pollution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government says it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The money comes...
Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
Showers & storms are in Saturday’s forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to scattered showers and storms are also starting to move into Eastern Iowa. Temperatures are comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day, with a few low-end severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and overnight. The main hazards are high winds and hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 70s and tonight’s lows will cool into the 60s.
Look for some rainfall this morning, rising humidity likely this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for areas of showers and possibly a thunderstorm around eastern Iowa this morning. While activity can’t entirely be ruled out this afternoon, it appears the best chances remain in the morning. With all the clouds around, highs will struggle and probably land in the 70-75 range this afternoon. This weekend, humidity increases considerably and with a stalled front in the area, some storms are likely to develop. Some of these storms later Saturday night into early Sunday morning may be strong to severe with wind the primary hazard. Early next week, look for a big push of heat and confidence is high on hot conditions, particularly on Tuesday. Have a great weekend!
Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe. She had last been seen Saturday around 3...
