Bomb threat prompts increased police patrols at Jordan High School in Long Beach

Police increased patrols Tuesday at Jordan High School in Long Beach after a bomb threat was made against the campus.

Authorities were notified of the threat just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

Video showed a large police response, with multiple patrol units parked outside the school located at 6500 Atlantic Avenue late Monday.

A student from the school had posted on his or her social media account that they wanted to blow up the auditorium, police later said.

Investigators with K9 units checked out the campus and determined that no credible threat existed.

Despite the finding, Long Beach police scheduled increased patrols as classes resumed Tuesday.

No further information has been released about the student who made the threat but they could face criminal charges, according to police.

One student at the school Tuesday morning described the incident as “dumb.”

“Honestly … these people just gotta like really watch out what they say on social media … It’s just going to backfire on you,” the student said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.