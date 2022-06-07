Popular Las Vegas Pub/Casino O’Sheas Opens at Harrah’s in Chester

Joe Schell, George and Pattie Hart, the first three customers at O'Sheas in Harrah's Philadelphia, Image via Peg DeGrassa, Media NewsGroup.

The Las Vegas pub and casino O’Sheas opened its first East Coast location at Harrah’s Philadelphia in Chester Friday, as visitors line up an hour before the 4 p.m. grand opening, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

“We want this to feel like Delco’s bar,” said Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Philadelphia, as he cut the ribbon to officially open the pub.

Adding to the atmosphere, ladies in glitzy outfits handed out free T-shirts and other fun incentives.

O’Shea’s is located in a new and improved space above the casino floor and includes six table games, 40 slot machines, a full-service bar, arcade games, and on-demand food through Caesars Eats.

“We want this to be Chester’s and Delco’s bar where you want to hang out — that’s the vibe we’re going for,” Albrecht told the crowd.

He promised events like Quizzo and trivia nights, karaoke , dartboard and shuffleboard tournaments and more.

There will be live music with a DJ and drink specials each night.

“Caesars Entertainment is committed to providing guests with new and unique gaming experiences and O’Sheas will offer just that,” Albrecht said.