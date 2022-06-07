ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Popular Las Vegas Pub/Casino O’Sheas Opens at Harrah’s in Chester

 5 days ago

Joe Schell, George and Pattie Hart, the first three customers at O'Sheas in Harrah's Philadelphia,Image via Peg DeGrassa, Media NewsGroup.

The Las Vegas pub and casino O’Sheas opened its first East Coast location at Harrah’s Philadelphia in Chester Friday, as visitors line up an hour before the 4 p.m. grand opening, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

 “We want this to feel like Delco’s bar,” said Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Philadelphia, as he cut the ribbon to officially open the pub.

Adding to the atmosphere, ladies in glitzy outfits handed out free T-shirts and other fun incentives.

O’Shea’s is located in a new and improved space above the casino floor and includes six table games, 40 slot machines, a full-service bar, arcade games, and on-demand food through Caesars Eats.

 “We want this to be Chester’s and Delco’s bar where you want to hang out — that’s the vibe we’re going for,” Albrecht told the crowd.  

He promised events like Quizzo and trivia nights, karaoke, dartboard and shuffleboard tournaments and more.

There will be live music with a DJ and drink specials each night.

“Caesars Entertainment is committed to providing guests with new and unique gaming experiences and O’Sheas will offer just that,” Albrecht said.

Read more at the Daily Times about the opening of O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia in Chester.

Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, President, Harcum College

Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple Presiding at Harcum College's 2022 Commencement last month. Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, the President of Harcum College, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in government housing near Binghamton, N.Y.; his fondest memories of his blue-collar upbringing; playing multiple sports in high school; using football as a vehicle to attend Cornell; and giving up the sport in between his sophomore and junior years because he had found the “world’s greatest job.”
Owner of County Line Pharmacy, Frances Foti of Haverford, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12. A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
