Happy Almost Delco Day! Yep, It’s Actually a State-Recognized Holiday on June 10

n 2021, Delco Day raised $14,500 for the HEADstrong Foundation. Image via Delco Live.

So what will you be doing to celebrate Delco Day on June 10?

As the name suggests, it is the celebration of all things Delaware County. Why June 10? Because 610 is the area code that reaches most of the county, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.

The holiday was created seven years ago. And although it falls on a Friday this year, folks will gather Saturday, June 11, for a party at Marty Magee’s Irish Pub in Prospect Park. Fifteen local bands will be featured throughout the day.

There is a $6.10 entry fee with proceeds going through the HEADstrong foundation to support the family of Freddy Burns, a two-year-old diagnosed with leukemia.

HEADstrong is a Delaware County-based nonprofit that supports families affected by cancer.

The annual holiday celebration was started by the Delco Live podcast team on Facebook.

Last year’s event raised about $15,000 for HEADstrong. This year’s party is expected to have the largest turnout yet.

“Delco Day is pretty much just the embodiment of Delaware County and our message to everyone is just ‘you can do something,’” said podcast team member Chris “Hollywood” Holbrook.

Read more at WHYY about the origins of Delco Day and the charitable works it has supported.

Here’s a Delco Live podcast promoting a Delco-A-Thon leading up to the big day.