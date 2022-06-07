ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 5 days ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-30) and Cincinnati Reds (19-35) continue a 4-game set Tuesday with a 6:40 p.m. ET game at Great American Ball Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cincinnati leads 1-0 after taking Monday’s series opener 7-0 in a rain-shortened 7-inning game.

The Diamondbacks have scuffled on offense all season. They own a mere .613 mark over their last 9 games.

Cincinnati logged a 5.25 ERA in going 1-3 versus Washington over the weekend, but RHP Hunter Greene allowed just 1 base runner in Monday’s contest.

Diamondbacks at Reds projected starters

LHP Tyler Gilbert vs. RHP Graham Ashcraft

Gilbert (0-2, 5.02 ERA) owns a 1.12 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 through 14 1/3 IP in 2 starts and 1 relief appearance.

  • Notched a 3.15 ERA in 40 IP last season.
  • First MLB action since allowing 6 ER with 4 HR at the Los Angeles Dodgers May 17; has allowed 9 ER on 12 H and 10 BB in 9 Minor League innings since.

Ashcraft (2-0, 1.53 ERA) is lined up for his fourth start. He has a 0.96 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 4.6 K/9 through 17 2/3 IP.

  • A 24-year-old rookie who made his Major League debut May 22.
  • Has thus far been a pitch-to-contact ground-ball machine, but did strike out 189 batters in 164 2/3 Minor League innings 2019-21.

Diamondbacks at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:41 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Diamondbacks +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Reds -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Diamondbacks +1.5 (-175) | Reds -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 10.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Diamondbacks at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 6, Diamondbacks 4

The right-handed Ashcraft has been tough on lefty bats in a small sample, and that’s a key against a left-leaning Arizona batting order. The rookie hurler has been aided by a .200 batting average on balls in play, but look for less of those balls in this turn against a swing-and-miss Arizona bunch.

Peg the bullpens as being an outright but under-the-radar Cincy advantage, and the Reds relief corps had a night off Monday.

BACK CINCINNATI (-140).

Cincinnati is a respectable 15-12 with a .753 OPS since May 8. Ten of those wins have been by multiple runs.

TAKE THE REDS -1.5 (+140) in this high-total game.

Crisscrossing scoring and run-prevention numbers on both sides and with two question-mark starters makes for an AVOID.

